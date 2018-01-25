Introduced by Dr. Bruce Krahn and co-creator Dr. Heinrick, Lean Belly Breakthrough aims to be the leading weight loss solution for the 40-plus crowd. The diet and workout regimen targets those dealing with inflammation throughout the body. For individuals with diabetes, heart problems and other cardiovascular issues, it is a safe alternative to some of the more lucrative dieting programs existing in the weight loss industry today.

The Lean Belly Breakthrough Program https://www.clickreviewz.com/lean-belly-breakthrough-reviews competes in a market where many fads and extreme dieting techniques are heavily promoted. This product tries to serve as an exception. Unlike with most weight loss programs, users receive a list of compatible foods as opposed to specific meal plans. This alteration takes pressure off the user and allows them to stay feeling full, nutritiously satisfied and still at or below caloric maintenance levels.

The system applies specifically to people 40 years of age and older. It’s designed to address the common health and nutrition issues that the older generations face. Within the program, users will find a list of foods that increase the risk of heart attack, dramatically raise blood sugar levels and more. The bigger picture is a list of compatible and incompatible foods for a healthy, weight loss-friendly diet plan. The users can then shape up their grocery lists and meal plans according to their preferences.

Users are provided with exact instructions on how to tame down unwanted belly fat. The highly spoken of “60 Second Belly Shred,” which is a workout invented by Dr. Krahn himself, helps to tone the stomach and give real promising results. The program comes with a 60-day money back guarantee, relieving users of any concern over whether it will work for them. Those that take advantage of Dr. Krahn’s offering will have the option to get their money back if they don’t subscribe to the concepts, or if they are not completely satisfied with their results in a given time period.

The Lean Belly Breakthrough Program takes what is viewed as one of the safest approaches to losing weight. The program does not recommend any drastic calorie-cutting measures, just diet and lifestyle changes. Progress comes quicker in those that fit the targeted demographic — older people that deal with more inflammation. Addressing such health issues through nutrition and exercise typically results in slimming down anyway. The most impactful factor here is the conglomerate of nutrition advice. Knowing what to eat and what to avoid, both for caloric intake and blood glucose control purposes will keep the user in charge of their fat loss journey.

However, like with other diet plans, results may vary from person to person. Likewise, the Clickreviewz reviews team advices one to proceed with caution while following this diet. It is also very important that users consult their healthcare provider to get a seal of approval prior to starting this program or any weight loss program.

