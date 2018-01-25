Chromatography is one of the most widely used techniques in research & development, quality control, and production processes across industries. It is performed to separate a molecule or substance of interest from a given sample or mixture. Different types of chromatography techniques are performed based on the properties of substance or sample to be separated. These include ion-exchange chromatography, size-exclusion chromatography, and affinity chromatography. Once the solute leaves the chromatography column, it is passed through a detector to further analyze the substance of interest or to confirm the separation or elution of required substance. The choice of detectors depends upon the purpose such as confirmatory or further chemical or physical analysis. It also depends upon the properties of substance to be detected. A chromatography detector has to be sensitive for the substance of interest than the mobile phase of chromatography. It should have low detection noise and high linear range of detection.

Public and private sectors across industries such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology, agriculture, food and beverage, and others have increased investment in research and development. This is likely to increase the base of chromatography systems which in turn is projected to drive the chromatography detectors market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Moreover, stringent laws and regulations by governing authorities and rising standards of cGMP and cGDP are expected to drive demand for more advanced analytical and production tools. This is likely to propel the chromatography detectors market in the near future. However, high cost and complexity in operating these detectors are likely to hamper the growth of the market in emerging and underdeveloped markets.

The global chromatography detectors market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into liquid chromatography detectors and gas chromatography detectors. The liquid chromatography detectors segment can be further categorized into mass spectrometry detectors, electrochemical detectors, refractive index detectors, UV detectors, and others. The gas chromatography detectors segment can be further classified into flame ionization detectors, electron capture detectors, thermal conductivity detectors, and others. Large base of liquid chromatography systems is likely to contribute to the high share of liquid chromatography detectors in the global market. Based on end-user, the global market can be segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, food and beverage industry, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Increasing base, high investment in R&D, and stringent laws regarding cGDP and cGMP are anticipated to fuel the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment.

Geographically, the global chromatography detectors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. High adoption of technology and high expenditure by public and private sectors on R&D are factors likely to contribute to North America’s high share of the global market. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period due to well-established pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry in the region. Pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing organizations are expanding their base in emerging markets in Asia Pacific. Moreover, local governing bodies are investing in development of academic research institutes. These factors are projected to propel the chromatography detectors market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global chromatography detectors market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Gilson, Inc., Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Malvern Instruments Ltd., (Spectris), Sykam GmbH, JM Science, Inc., O.I. Corporation / Xylem Inc., KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, and Antec Scientific, among others.

