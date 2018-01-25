Dental implants allow for a permanent solution to teeth replacement. Chicago Dental Arts offers a FREE dental implant consultation and 3D CT scan valued at $500.

[CHICAGO, 01/25/2018] — Gone are the days when losing teeth means losing them forever. Dental implants, offered by Chicago Dental Arts, provide a permanent solution to teeth replacement with a state-of-the-art process that allows for a single tooth or a mouthful of teeth to be replaced with ease.

Chicago Dental Arts offers dental implant procedures ranging from full-mouth, all-on-four, multiple teeth, and single tooth dental implants. All dental implant procedures come with a free consultation and 3D CT scan for a limited time only.

Dental Implants in Detail

Dental implants are metal posts or frames (usually made of titanium) surgically placed into the jawbone beneath the gums. Once attached, a dentist can either use them to mount replacement teeth or a dental bridge providing a permanent solution to missing teeth.

Their design allows dental implants not to affect other teeth, no matter how many are replaced. They are stronger and more durable than dentures and can last a lifetime. Dental implants do not fall off, removing the hassle of denture removal and maintenance.

Dental Implant Procedure

Depending on the type of implant, the procedure can be broken down into three steps.

1. ConeBeam 3D CT scan and treatment planning: State-of-the-artConeBeam 3D CT scan provides a 3D mapping of the patient’s mouth and jaw structure allowing the dentist a detailed plan for dental implant attachment.

2. Surgical attachment of implants onto jaw: Using WaterLase, a needless, drill-free and pain-free dental technology, surgery is performed on the patient, and the dental implant is attached.

3. Tooth replacement in jaw: A customized replacement tooth will be attached to the implant to look and feel like a real tooth.

About Chicago Dental Arts

Chicago Dental Arts has three locations in the Chicago-area. It offers multiple services covering general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and implant dentistry. Dr. Vladimir Fedin, the lead dentist of Chicago Dental Arts, has been a dentist for 25 years and is an authorized WaterLase product provider.

For more information on the practice’s great deals in Chicago, please visit http://www.chicagodentalarts.com today.