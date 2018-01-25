For the fifth consecutive year, Todd Hetherington, CEO and Co-Owner of NM Management, Inc., has been ranked among the Most Powerful People in Residential Real Estate, according to the newly published Swanepoel Trending Report. The Swanepoel Power 200 Report recognizes 200 of the real estate industry’s most influential thought leaders and senior executives.

Together with his business partner, Mary Lynn Stone, President and Co-Owner of NM Management, Inc., Hetherington has led the Northern Virginia-based full-service real estate brokerage to become the top producing CENTURY 21® organization in the world five times this decade. The CENTURY 21 System comprises a global network of approximately 117,000 brokers and sales associates in more than 7,700 offices in 79 countries and territories worldwide.

“I am honored to receive this recognition again, but the real credit goes to the hundreds of members of our organization who work hard every day helping families buy and sell houses,” Hetherington said. “That’s the solid ground I’m privileged to stand on.”

According to the Washington Business Journal, CENTURY 21 New Millennium ranks No. 2 among the Top 25 Residential Real Estate Brokerages in the Greater Washington Area, as ranked by Metro-area sales volume. The company generated more than $3 billion in sales in 2017, and has 20 locations and more than 900 real estate professionals serving clients in the Washington, D.C. region that includes portions of Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. CENTURY 21 New Millennium is a member of the largest relocation network in the world, the Cartus Broker Network, and has been awarded the prestigious Cartus Masters Cup, the Network’s highest honor.

