Blitzz Mobile Platform For Video Provider Partners With Leading Smart Glass and AR Product Supplier Vuzix

Tie Up Seeks To Synergize Core Strengths For Exceptional Customer Support

San Jose, January 25th, 2018- In an exciting tie-up Blitzz and smart glass and augmented reality gadget (AR) supplier Vuzix have come together to synergize and leverage their technology platforms.

“Vuzix are well known for their smart glasses and augmented reality products. Blitzz augments support workflows by enabling Augmented Reality & Video based collaboration for remote support on mobile devices and more recently on smart glasses. Technicians can now seamlessly switch between their mobile devices to their Vuzix M300 smart glasses to be hands free as they get help from experts at HQ. Vuzix compliments Blitzz perfectly”, said Rama Sreenivasa, CEO of Blitzz.

Blitzz is focused on the following high level use cases:

1. Helping technicians get help or on the job training as they install, diagnose, troubleshoot equipment. This help can be provided by live experts at HQ or other technicians or by bots through our machine learning algorithms.

2. Provide exceptional support through video calls + machine learning to customers as they reach out for support for a malfunctioning device or equipment.

This partnership greatly facilitates use case 1 above. Technicians perched precariously on towers, underneath equipment and situations where they need that step by step instruction as they hold tools and are working on the equipment will find it challenging to use a phone/tablet to collaborate. Smart glasses on the other hard make this task extremely easy. Having a robust, industrial grade smart glasses is key to a hassle free experience and that is where the Vuzix M300s come in.

“The SDK and the online documentation that Vuzix provides makes it rather straightforward for our development team to run Blitzz on Vuzix glasses and keep adding more glasses specific features on Blitzz as we encounter more uses from our customers”, said Keyur Patel, CTO of Blitzz.

About Blitzz

Blitzz is a smart, mobile platform that helps one quickly deploy a high-quality video powered remote assistance & collaboration app, without any technical development. Their AI-powered workflow algorithms offer equipment specific predictive support as well.

There is no coding required and one can simply install Blitzz on one’s iOS, Android or web and start a video powered workflow for remote assistance. One can also use their SDK to integrate within existing applications and take advantage of their analytics platform. Blitzz can integrate with one’s CRM & Support tools like Salesforce and Zendesk and augment them with video and thereby taking support to a whole new level.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 59 patents and 42 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK and Tokyo, Japan.

