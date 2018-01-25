The latest report on Biologics Safety Testing Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Biologics Safety Testing Market by instruments and services (instruments, kits, reagents, services), test type (endotoxin, adventitious agent detection and residual host contaminant detection tests), application (tissue-related and blood-related products testing) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Biologics Safety Testing such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The report on Global Biologics Safety Testing Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the Global Biologics Safety Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 12.0% and 12.5 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The global market size was USD 2.19 billion in 2015.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global Biologics Safety Testing is driven by factors such as Number of Drug Launches are increased, Technological Advancements, Increase in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Driven By Government Support and Regulations. While the restraining factors include High Cost of Biologics Safety Testing. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as Emerging Markets Offer Profitable Growth Opportunities, Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing.

Segments Covered

The report on global biologics safety testing market covers the segments based on instruments and services, test type, and application. The instruments and services of biologics safety testing include instruments, kits & reagents and services. The test type segment includes bioburden tests, endotoxin tests, adventitious agent detection tests, cell line authentication and characterization tests, residual host contaminant detection tests, adventitious agent detection tests and other test. On the basis of application the global biologics safety testing market is segmented as vaccine & therapeutics development, tissue and tissue-related products testing, blood and blood-related products testing, stem cell research and cellular and gene therapy.

Company profile

Toxikon Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Avance Biosciences Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Ltd.

Pace Analytical Services Inc.

Eurofins Scientific Se

Wuxi Apptec

Sartorius AG

Cytovance Biologics, Inc.

Source Bioscience

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary

3. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Overview

4. IGR- Snapshots

5. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market analysis, by Instruments and Services (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market analysis, by Test Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market analysis, by Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

8. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

9. Company profiles

