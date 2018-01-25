Latest industry research report on: Global and United States Neo and Challenger Bank Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The Neo and Challenger Bank Report on Global and December Market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2022. The base year considered for the study is 2016.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

This report studies the global Neo and Challenger Bank market, analyzes and researches the Neo and Challenger Bank development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Atom Bank Plc

Movencorp Inc.

Simple Finance Technology Corporation

Fidor Bank AG (acquired by BPCE Group)

N26

Pockit Limited

UBank

Monzo Bank Limited

MyBank (Alibaba Group)

WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Holvi Bank

Hello Bank

Koho Bank

Rocket Bank

Soon Banque

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Market segment by Application, Neo and Challenger Bank can be split into

Personal

Business

Table of Contents

2017-2022 Neo and Challenger Bank Report on Global and December Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Industry Overview of Neo and Challenger Bank

1.1 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Overview

1.1.1 Neo and Challenger Bank Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Neo and Challenger Bank Market by Type

1.3.1 Neo Bank

1.3.2 Challenger Bank

1.4 Neo and Challenger Bank Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Personal

1.4.2 Business

2 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

