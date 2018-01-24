Experts report that printer ink and printer cartridges are harmful to the environment. They contain hazardous chemicals and take up to a thousand years to fully decompose. Woolston Printing provides an environment-friendly, high quality alternative with spot UV printing.

[TASMANIA, 25/1/2018] – More than 375 million empty ink and toner cartridges are thrown out every year and end up in a landfill. This means 11 cartridges per second or one million cartridges per day are discarded, according to an article by online news portal TheEnergyCollective.com.

These numbers are harmful to the environment since the materials used in printer cartridges — engineering-grade polymer — take between 450 to 1,000 years to fully decompose, the article added.

Environmental Impact of Printing Cartridges and Ink

Printer ink cartridges are made up of various materials, depending on their type. The production of an inkjet cartridge uses more than three fluid ounces of oil, while some laser cartridges use more than three quarters of a gallon. They are also made up of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and heavy metals that contaminate the soil once they are dumped in landfills.

Printer inks are composed of chemicals that cause damage to both humans and the environment, including butyl urea, cyclohexanone and several dyes that contain sulphur, such as red 23, acid yellow 23 and direct blue 199. The International Agency for Research on Cancer revealed that the improper disposal of printer ink cartridges can be carcinogenic, especially if the toners from the cartridges leak out.

Ultraviolet: An Environment-Friendly Printing Alternative

Woolston Printing, an Australia-based printing company, uses spot UV printing, which gives printed materials a glossy and embossed finish.

The use of UV curable inks is an environmentally friendly alternative to standard ink that improves print quality and drying time. In the usual ink drying process, hazardous solvents containing VOCs are released into the environment, causing the original print colour fades. Spot UV printing reduces the risk by drying and hardening ink through the application of ultraviolet light.

Established in 1925, Woolston Printing is a family owned printing company located in Australia. The company offers a range of up-to-date printing services to various industries, and provides clients with warehousing, inventory and distribution options. Woolston Printing also keeps up with the latest environmentally friendly technology and uses high speed digital printing press systems.

