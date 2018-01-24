Vital Telcom a leading UK hosted PBX provider, offering the state of the art future proofed ‘allin1number communications suite’, our hosted business phone system with no obsolescence. We have recently added Generic Ethernet Access (GEA) bandwidth to our Bandwidth Portfolio. Where Vital Telcom use FTTC and FTTP technologies to provide a non-contended path to the Internet. More than two-thirds of the UK are able receive this exciting technology. It’s comparatively low cost to install, speedy delivery times, and higher headlines speeds compared to EFM or FTTC broadband makes it a compelling option to consider if it’s available in your area.

Unlike fibre leased lines or EFM, it doesn’t benefit from symmetrical speeds for uploads and downloads. It comes in three variations with the ultimate speed being determined by the quality and length of your line in much the same way you would expect from traditional ADSL or FTTC. Where it differs itself is in the consistency of speed as it isn’t subject to contention. Much like with it’s EFM and leased line alternatives a service level agreement is in place to ensure you get the support you need around the clock with service credits available if targets aren’t met.

GEA Leased Lines are ideal when:

• Place emphasis on higher download speeds than upload

• Operate in an FTTC or FTTP enabled area

• Require a quick delivery time to install a leased line solution

• Require an unmetered and unrestricted alternative to traditional broadband

• Need the peace of mind a 5 hour SLA can provide

• Require download speeds of up to 80Mbps and upload speeds of up to 20Mbps

