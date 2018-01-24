Market Highlights:

The global video streaming software market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence. Moreover, increasing demand for video streaming software services across various end users such as corporate companies for training purposes is driving the growth of the global video streaming software market.

The global video streaming software market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the video streaming software market in North America region owing to the presence of large number of established key players such as Brightcove, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kaltura, Inc., Kollective Technology, Inc., Ooyala, Inc., Panopto, Polycom, Inc. and Qumu Corporation in this region.

Due to the sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. The growth of the market is also attributed to increasing focus on business organizations towards digital media marketing and growing adoption of video streaming software services by large enterprises for the corporate travel packages. In the global Video Streaming Software Market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to increasing implementation of artificial intelligence and video analytics in order to better understand customer behavior across different countries in the region.

The global video streaming software market is projected to reach USD 9.57 billion at a CAGR of over 18% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• Brightcove, Inc. (U.S.)

• Haivision, Inc. (Canada)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Kaltura, Inc. (U.S.)

• Kollective Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

• Ooyala, Inc. (U.S.)

• Panopto (U.S.)

• Polycom, Inc. (U.S.)

• Qumu Corporation (U.S.)

• Sonic Foundry, Inc. (U.S.)

• VBrick (U.S.)

• Wowza Media Systems, LLC (U.S.)

Video Streaming Software Market Segmentation

The global video streaming software market is segmented on the basis of the component, streaming type, deployment and vertical. However, the component segment is classified into solution and service. The service segment is further classified into professional services and managed services.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of video streaming software from enterprises is majorly driving the growth of video streaming software market. This is owing to the improved timeliness and lesser costs and availability of corporate communications.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The market in North America is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for on-demand video streaming software across different industry verticals in this region. The U.S. holds the majority of market share both in terms of revenue as well as owing to the extensive use of videos in corporate training.

Regional Analysis:

The global video streaming software market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of live video streaming software applications across various industry verticals.

