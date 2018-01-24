Market Scenario
Indoor lighting management can be defined as an essential part of home or any indoor space that enhance the total ambience of the room. In indoor lighting, light fixtures is the important part of interior design.
The major drivers fueling the market of Indoor Lighting Management Market includes, high disposable income of people, changing lifestyle and availability of low cost light emitting diode for indoor space is driving the market. The study indicates, dynamic benefits of LED luminaries that includes high intensity of brightness, high energy efficiency, low radiated heat, high reliability, negligible UV rays and long life span is one of the significant factors driving market growth. According to the study, the decreasing price of LED components is boosting the indoor lighting management market growth.
The indoor lighting management market can be segmented on the basis of product, type and application. By types the indoor lighting management consists of ambient lighting, task lighting and accent lighting. Accent lighting enable users by automatically adjusting to the day and night light source. It enhance users interior space by can extending the useable space of their property during the darker hours and help set the mood of the property they want, and offers users with certain choice features.
The indoor lighting management market is expected to grow at approximately USD 17 Billion by 2023, at 19% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.
Key Players:
The prominent players in the indoor lighting management market are – Crompton Greaves (India), General Electric (U.S.), Gstar Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Havells Sylvania (U.K.), Osram Licht AG (Germany), Osram Sylvania (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Shenzhen MR LED (China), Thorn Lighting (U.K.), Ushio Lighting Technologies (Japan), among others.
Segments:
Indoor lighting management market is segmented on the basis of product, range and application.
Indoor Lighting Management Market by Product:
- Recessed
- Suspended
- Surface Mounted
- Wall Mounted
- Free Standing
- Downlights
- Projectors
- Multiple Lighting Systems
- Others
Indoor Lighting Management Market by Type:
- Ambient Lighting
- Task Lighting
- Accent Lighting
Indoor Lighting Management Market by Space Type:
- Residential
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Office
Indoor Lighting Management Market by Application:
- Ceiling lights
- Wall lights
- Picture lights
- Table lamps
- Floor lamps
- Bathroom lights
- Kitchen lights
- Commercial lights
- Others
Study Objectives of Indoor Lighting Management Market:
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Indoor Lighting Management Market
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To analyze the Indoor Lighting Management market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
- To provide country level analysis of the Market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
- To provide country level analysis of the Market for segment by Capacity, Battery Type, Power bank Type, No. of USB ports and sub-segments.
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the Market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To Track and Analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Indoor Lighting Management Market.
Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of indoor lighting management market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the indoor lighting management market owing to high disposable income of people and demand for ambient lighting is boosting the market in the region. Rapid infrastructure activities across different industries has driven the market of indoor lighting management market in Asia-Pacific region. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand for ambient lighting paired with stringent energy efficiency regulation.
Intended Audience
- Investors and consultants
- System Integrators
- Government Organizations
- Research/Consultancy firms
- Technology solution providers
- IT Solution Providers
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
