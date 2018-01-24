Mumbai, January 24th, 2018: Times Network, a part of India’s largest media conglomerate, The Times Group, commemorates the 69th Republic Day of India through a specially curated line-up of movies on its channels MOVIES NOW and MNX featuring big screen heroes who save the world from dark forces. With movies such as ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ ‘Valkyrie’, ‘Ben-Hur,’ and ‘The Dark Knight’, Times Network’s English movie channels, MOVIES NOW and MNX, bring to its viewers a formidable line- up of Hollywood blockbusters that celebrate guts, glory and action.

Movies NOW through its property ‘Badge of Courage’, celebrates heroism & passion this Republic Day from 9am to 9pm with an array of Hollywood blockbusters like Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, Marvel’s The Avengers, Avengers: Age Of Ultron and Ant-Man. Movies NOW has assembled all its super heroes to ignite the spirit of nationalism amongst Indian audiences who in their quest to save the world from destruction, exude courage and valour which are symbolic of what Republic Day is all about.

Likewise, MNX through their line-up seek to inspire audiences with films that celebrate resilience, bravery and commitment, values which are characteristic of any hero to the nation. Viewers will be privy to films where the good guys undergo hardships to emerge triumphant in the end be it Valkyrie (overcoming Nazi rule), London has Fallen (fighting terrorism), Ben-Hur (reclaiming lost honour) to The Lone Ranger (capturing rogue outlaws) to name a few.

Wear your badge of courage this Republic Day and tune in to catch the movie line-up on Movies NOW and MNX on Friday, January 26th

Republic Day (Marvel Special) on Movies Now:

Captain America: The First Avenger 9:00 AM – 11:15AM

Thor 11:15AM – 1:15PM

Marvel’s The Avengers 1:15PM – 3:45PM

Avengers: Age Of Ultron 3:45PM – 6:30PM

Ant-Man 6:30PM – 9:00PM

Republic Day Special on MNX:

Ben-Hur 7:00AM – 9:00 AM

The Lone Ranger 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

The Dark Knight 11:30 AM – 2: 25 PM

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows 2: 25 PM – 4:45PM

Valkyrie 4:45 PM – 7:05PM

London Has Fallen 7:05PM – 9:00PM

Rocky 3 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM