Image guidance is a surgical technology that allows intraoperative navigation of surgical instruments relative to imaging studies. Advancement in this technology has increased the safety, accuracy, and efficiency of certain procedures in spinal surgery. This technique is increasingly utilized for spinal surgeries. The spinal image guidance system enables surgeons to see a patient’s anatomy before and after a procedure in three dimensions and in real time. This technology is used to create a three-dimensional model of the patient’s spine which is displayed on a computer screen. An image guidance technology is a combination of X-ray and computer technology. This technology allows surgeons to see virtual images of the surgical instruments used during surgeries, helping surgeons to analyze complex procedures. Research studies have shown the use of this technology to increase precision of pedicle screw placement.

Increase incidences of spinal injuries due to fractures, tumors, and conditions such as ankylosing spondylitis and scoliosis are driving the growth of the global market for spinal image guidance systems. Studies have shown that the growing risk of cancers has led to a rise in complications related to spinal disorders, increasing the market opportunities of spinal image guidance systems. Moreover, bone changes with growing age such as spinal stenosis and herniated disks have facilitated the market growth. The use of robotics and automated system for spinal surgeries has boosted the spinal image guidance systems market. However, high cost of this technology and lack of trained surgeons to perform these surgeries are some of the major restraints for the growth of the market.

The spinal image guidance systems market can be segmented on the basis of technology, end-user, and region. In terms of technology, the market can be segmented as X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), 3D fluoroscopy technique, cone beam CT based navigation, and intraoperative CT based navigation. The X-ray system with live image guidance provides a high-quality image and ease of use. Currently, these systems are used for posterior spinal surgeries. The computed tomography is the most commonly used system for spinal image guidance. Computed tomography scan or magnetic resonance imaging is used in diagnostic testing prior to an image guided spinal operation. High prevalence of spinal disorders is increasing the demand for spinal image guidance systems.

On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segments contribute a significant market share. Hospitals are investing large amounts in purchasing these technologies for accurate and satisfying results.

Geographically, the global market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market owing to better economy and development in health care facilities. Europe holds the second largest market share for spinal image guidance systems. Increasing investments by various governments and private organizations in the health care sector are projected to boost the market growth in Asia Pacific and other regions of the world.

The key players operating in the spinal image guidance systems market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Health, Medtronic Sofamor Danek, Tyco, 7D Surgical Systems, Sulzer, and Ohio Medical.

