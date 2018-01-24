According to regional accounting and business consulting firm Rea & Associates, Paul Weisinger has accepted the treasurer position with the Cleveland Arts Prize organization. Mr. Weisinger’s role as treasurer, according to Rea, means he will be responsible for monitoring and analyzing the organization’s finances, as well as developing future strategies for organizational growth.

Rea & Associates went on to share some information about the Cleveland Arts Prize itself. According to the firm, the Cleveland Arts Prize is the oldest award of its kind in the United States. The company indicated that this award exemplifies the quality and excellence of artists in the Northeast Ohio region. The award is intended to honor individuals who have expanded the community’s participation in the arts, and helped to make the area more conducive to creative artistic expression. Rea stated that it was honored that one of its employees has accepted the role of treasurer for this distinguished organization.

According to Rea & Associates, Weisinger has been a member of the team since November 2017, when Walthall and Rea merged. Prior to the merger; Weisinger was a longtime employee and principal with Walthall CPAs. Weisinger earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Cleveland State University. He resides in Westlake, OH, a suburb of Cleveland.

Born out of the hardships of the Great Depression, Rea & Associates has provided financial advice to Ohioans since 1933.

Today, the Top 100 CPA firm employs a team in excess of 300 dedicated accountants and business consultants who provide a range of accounting services to companies and individuals throughout Ohio.

