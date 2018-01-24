This report studies the POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the last several years, global market of POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.53%. In 2016, global revenue of POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer is nearly 442 M USD; the actual production is about 237 K Unit.

The major players in global POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer market include

Alere

Siemens

Roche

Trinity Biotech

GREEN CROSS MEDIS

EKF Diagnostics

OSANG Healthcare

HUMAN Diagnostics

Erba Diagnostics

PTS Diagnostics

Liteon Technology

DiaSys Diagnostic

Convergent Technologies

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

RoW (Rest of the World)

On the basis of product, the POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer market is primarily split into

Bench-top

Compact

Portable

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Hospital

Lab

Other

