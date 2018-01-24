Interior designers today rely on online platforms to streamline their procedures. Mydoma Studio offers a one-stop solution where design professionals can organize and execute design and business functions.

[ONTARIO, 25/1/2018] – Mydoma Studio, a well-known project management software for interior designers, provides designers with an organization and collaboration tool to augment their creative process. Managing information will be so much easier, from the very first client meeting to the execution of the design.

Efficiency and Effectiveness: A Must in Project Management

Interior designing has a lot in common with business projects. Designers also deal with purchasing, product delivery, execution, client coordination, peer collaboration, invoicing, and collection. While these tasks are spread out among several professionals in the corporate setting, interior designers may have to perform several, if not all, of these tasks on their own.

Effective project management, therefore, is critical in interior design. It’s not enough to observe efficient practices; they must be effective, too. This was the theme of the 2013 Project Management Research Committee Congress held in China.

An Industry-Wide Movement Toward Streamlined Processes

Today, there is a noticeable shift in the industry and the preferences of markets that work closely with interior designers. It emphasizes the need to streamline processes and automate repetitive tasks like invoice generation and fees collection.

Fueling the revolution is the global nature of the interior design market. It’s now common for clients and designers to purchase furnishings and other items, both locally and internationally. Keeping track of orders, product lists, and inventories, on top of designing and entertaining clients,is bound to be taxing, however.

These issues are what Mydoma Studio aims to remedy.

Project Management Software Specifically for Designers

Mydoma Studio streamlines the interior design project process and enables independent designers to carry out their business on their own.

The software enables designers to upload and organize documents in one digital platform. Contracts, floor plans, product lists and photos, pricing, concept art—all these resources will then be accessible to the designer and his or her team.

Mydoma Studio also allows clients and suppliers to interact with the design team without meeting face-to-face. This speeds up the entire process and helps designers finish their projects on time.

With its mobile-ready interface and other features, Mydoma Studio provides the needs of today’s interior designers.

About Mydoma Studio

Mydoma Studio is a project management software designed by interior designers for interior designers. It offers efficiency and collaboration solutions for designers who work and collaborate with teams, suppliers, and clients. Its software features include product catalog, print-ready tear sheets, and branded invoices.

Learn more about this project management software at https://www.mydomastudio.com.