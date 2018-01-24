Boosting morale and strengthening bonds among employees is important in any company. One of the best ways to achieve this is through the team building activities that Mr. Putty’s Fun Park facilitates.

[TEGA CAY, 24/01/2018] — Mr. Putty’s Fun Park opens its doors to corporate offices, clubs, and organizations in South Carolina that are looking for new and enjoyable team building activities. The park, known in the area for its miniature golf courses and family-friendly atmosphere, offers a respite from the hectic, corporate environment. More importantly, guests have access to amenities which they can use to conduct team building activities.

Not an Indulgence, But an Investment

CEO Blog Nation, a community for entrepreneurs and business owners, reported that 65% of 3,000 experts surveyed in 2017 recognized the value and benefits of team-oriented games and activities. Team building outings, in particular, give employees a break from the mental and physical demands of their work, giving them a chance to refresh and recharge. More importantly, they encourage workers to engage with one another. This results in better communication back in the office.

The Keys to a Harmonious and Productive Team

The Harvard Business Review cites communication and engagement as the keys to a cohesive, harmonious, and prolific team. In its 2014 analysis of what makes up a productive team, the researchers cited high engagement and energy outside of formal meetings as the primary agents of productivity. They fuel creativity and encourage members to work hard as a team.

Companies and organizations can help foster positive dynamics among its members through off-site team building activities. For those based in the Tega Cay, Rock Hill, For Mill, and the greater Charlotte area, Mr. Putty’s Fun Park is a modest yet efficient choice.

Combining Work and Play

Mr. Putty’s Fun Park offers a fun and unconventional venue for corporate team buildings. Golf may be an individual sport, but the park offers other amenities that support team rapport. Moreover, it tailors team building packages and programs that last from an hour and a half to a full day’s worth of activities.

“Mr. Putty’s Fun Park offers endless avenues for events that improve the morale and build bonds,” it says on their website. “At the end of your corporate event, each member of your team will have overcome their workplace hurdles.”

About Mr. Putty’s Fun Park

Mr. Putty’s Fun Park is a family-friendly, miniature golf park in Tega Cay, South Carolina. It is also a fun park that offers rides and activities like the Spaceball and Bungee Bouncing, which are suitable for the entire family. Come spring 2018, the park will open its new Beer and Wine Garden for adult visitors.

Visit https://www.mrputtys.com to see more of the park’s events and offerings.