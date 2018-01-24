The office market recorded about 4.8 million sq ft (0.46 million sq m) of overall leasing excluding pre-commitments and renewals in 2017, representing a dip of 10% in YoY absorption volumes. In the leasing segment, conversion and enquiries remained consistent throughout 2017, however, large size deals were less as compared to 2016.

Regardless of high rents, OMR pre-toll micromarket continued to garner maximum occupier interest, representing 32% of total transaction volume in the city. With 17% and 15% share in overall leasing volume, Mount-Poonamallee Road (MPH) Road and Off Central Business District (Off CBD) remained the second most active market. The increasing demand in MPH road and Off CBD resulted in almost double absorption than 2016 in these micromarkets.

“Although the demand dropped vis-à-vis the previous year, 2017 was no different in terms of showing maximum traction in the preferred micro markets of OMR and Mount-Poonamallee Road. With dwindling Grade A supply (especially in the non-SEZ asset class), Chennai could expect to witness a bit of pre-commitment deals happening in 2018”, says Shaju Thomas, Director, Office Services (Chennai), Colliers International India.

Due to delay in project completions, 2017 witnessed new supply of only 1.8 million sq ft (0.16 million sq m) as against the forecasted 4.1 million sq ft (0.38 million sq m). We expect, these deferred projects to see completion in 2018. As per Colliers Research, Chennai market will witness 4 million sq ft (0.37 million sq m) of new supply over next three years, resulting in a 20% increase in total stock by 2020. About 80% of the total upcoming supply is concentrated in the southern part of the city, followed by MPH Road (16%) and Off-CBD (4%). Of all locations in the south, PTR in OMR Post-toll micromarket is likely to get maximum supply, with about 6.65 million sq ft (0.61 million sq m) of office space under various stages of construction. In contrast, scheduled completion in the OMR pre-toll district accounts for only 2.18 million sq ft (0.2 million sq m) in next three years.

As per Colliers Research, the upcoming supply should ease overall vacancy rates and hold down rents in micromarkets like off CBD and OMR post-toll. However, rising demand should push rents higher up to 10-15% in OMR pre-toll and MPH Road over next three years.