Market Highlights:

Monochrome display technology offers single color images with few variations in shades. Processing of the images and high-resolution features are the propelling factors for the monochrome display market.

Monochrome display market is also categorized into different screen type such as green, white and amber. These different screen type offers its wide range applications in medical, automotive gaming and manufacturing.

With advancement of technology, monochrome display techniques are now gradually shifting its focus towards full-color display. Though, full color display offers high resolution of images which is expected to increase the cost of the product the full color display is expected to be one of the restraining factor for the Monochrome Display Market.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, monochrome display market has been valued at approx. USD 218.3 million by the end of forecast period with 12.97% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Eizo Corporation (Japan)

• Richardson Electronics (U.S.)

• Blaze Display Technologies Co.Ltd (China)

• Microtips Technology LLC,(U.S)

• Tianma Microelectronics Co Ltd, (China)

• Ampronix Incorporation (U.S.)

• JVC Kenwood Corporation(Japan)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, monochrome display market has been bifurcated into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa.

In terms of revenue, North-American region was the leading region in the year 2016 and was valued at USD 30 million and is expected to reach about USD 75 million by 2023.This is attributed to advancement of technology and increasing market of display controller. Increase in adoption rate LCD and graphic display is one of the major driving force for the monochrome display market. However, high market penetration of LCD and LED color displays and premium installation cost is expected to hinder the growth of the monochrome display market in North-American region. U.S. and Canada are the prominent countries of the North American region. Also, Asia-Pacific region is considered to be fastest growing region of the monochrome display market attributed to surged in production rate of computers and increase in number of small startups in the gaming industries.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Intended Audience:

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Semiconductor component firms

• Industrial Firms

• Healthcare centers

• Electronics suppliers

• Embedded manufacturers

• Solution providers

• Industrial display manufacturers

Segments:

Monochrome Display Market is segmented by screen type, display type and end -user.

Based on screen type, monochrome display market is bifurcated into green screen, white screen and amber screen.

Display type monochrome display market has been categorized into CRT, LCD and LED.CRT segment was the leading segment in 2016 and is expected to remain the prominent segment over the forecast period. Additionally, As LED is the enhanced version of LCD and CRT displays. With the upgradation of technology, there has been an increase in demand for the LED type display..

Additionally, on the basis of end-use, monochrome display has been differentiated into consumer electronics, automotive, gaming, medical and manufacturing. Medical sector is expected to the prominent sector of monochrome display market. This is attributed to growing need for the healthcare infrastructure in hospital to facilitate the surgical operations, examine the diseases caused at the internal organs of the human body.

