Molluscicides are used to control mollusks which include shellfish, octopi, squid, snails, and slugs. Snails and slugs are found in almost every cropping system and cause a serious damage to the crop quality which has increased the need for molluscicides. Few common molluscicides are metaldehyde, iron phosphate, niclosamide, and others. They disrupt the gastric organs of slugs and snails leading to their death. However, owing to high toxic content, their use may also harm nearby beneficial insects which is a major concern.

Molluscicides are used to promote plant health by destroying mollusks present in the agricultural land. They are applicable to oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. The continuous rising population is increasing the demand for high agricultural productivity and boosting the growth of global molluscicides market. Moreover, high organic matter builds up in the soil is assisting the growth of slugs and snails which is driving the molluscicides market.

Change in farming practices and technology leading to increasing acceptance of modern farming and protected agriculture is boosting the growth of the molluscicides market. Moreover, increasing demand for horticulture in developed countries of North America and Europe is further boosting the need for molluscicides to increase farm productivity. However, several environmental and health hazards caused due to molluscicides is restraining the growth of the market. Nevertheless, organic molluscicides market can act as an opportunity for molluscicides market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global Molluscicides market are Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), Bayer Crop Science (Germany), Adama Agricultural Solutions (Israel), De Sangosse SAS (France), Amvac Chemical Corporation (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Bio based molluscicides are expected to offer huge growth opportunity in North America and Europe.

Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the emerging market for molluscicides.

Segments:

Molluscicides market is segmented on the basis of a type such as metaldehyde, iron phosphate, niclosamide, and others. Among all, the metaldehyde segment is dominating the market and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. Easy availability and reasonable cost of the product is driving the growth of this segment. However, the iron phosphate is projected to gain moderate growth over the forecast period.

Based on the application, molluscicides market is segmented as grains and cereals, oil seeds, fruits and vegetables, ornamentals, and others. Among all, the fruits and vegetable segment is dominating the market followed by ornamentals. Growing demand for fruits and vegetables among the rising population is expected to surge the growth of this segment during the estimated period.

Regional Analysis:

The global Molluscicides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the molluscicides market followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. is the major contributor to the growth of molluscicides market.

Asia Pacific is the emerging market for molluscicides market. Infestation of golden apple snail in the rice fields of Asia is expected to majorly drive the growth of molluscicides market in this region. India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Australia are witnessed to be the major contributors in this region. Moreover, in the rest of the world, South America is projected to be the fastest growing market in molluscicides market.