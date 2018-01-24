Services provided for diagnostic imaging are usually based on the prescribing medical practitioner, the condition of patients, and the type of ailment or disorder that needs to be diagnosed. While medical or diagnostic imaging equipment differ owing to varied range of captured images, the services provided by using these equipment are categorized into various forms of medical imaging techniques used in today’s global healthcare sector. The modern medicine has expanded its boundaries and diagnosis of a disorder is becoming more accurate and effective. With developments in imaging technologies, the medical imaging equipment service provided in healthcare institutions are being remodeled on the basis of demand.

The demand for enhanced medical imaging equipment services arises when conventional services become outdated, and are rendered useless by organizations that are mainly focused on inculcating surgeons and physicians with latest technological advents. Even patients who are seeking higher diagnostic treatments will tend to overlook conventional services in medical imaging, and begin to induce demand for the newer ones. The lack of accessible diagnostic treatments has already pushed people towards travelling long distances in order to get the apt treatment. Correspondingly, this factor is likely to boost the growth of the global market for medical imaging equipment services. These services have a greater chance of being widely implemented in developed countries, rather being launched with less-equipped developing regions. As a result, the higher technological prowess in North America and Europe is likely to instigate the expansion of medical imaging equipment services market.

The biggest challenge for medical imaging equipment services is to stay in accord with the diversity in diagnostic demands of people from around the world. Services as such cannot be restricted or defined any particular healthcare institution, demographic or disorder. And, the urging need to introduce new services based on the rise in occurrences of known/unknown disease can undulate the growth of the market. However, rising preference of opting for early stage diagnostics is fostering the growth of prominent medical imaging equipment services such as X-ray imaging, ultrasound imaging, molecular imaging and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Such services are being largely benefitted by the prominent medical practice of getting regularly diagnosed to keep a track on the pathogenic activities in the body. Initial stage diagnosis can not only help the service providers of medical imaging equipment, but also lower the life risk of suffering patient.

The global market for medical imaging equipment services can be classified into key geographical regions such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa, among others. The diverse incidence rate of various diseases in these regions reforms the status of the market for medical imaging equipment services. Higher technological advancements in North America might invite higher revenues from rising influence of health tourism, whereas growing proximity to pandemic diseases in Latin America are likely to provide favorable business opportunities for leading companies that provide medical imaging equipment services.

The growth of the global market for medical imaging equipment services also depends on the prominence of medical imaging technologies such as computed tomography, MRI, or the conventional radiology. Lower radiation exposure plays a significant role in adoption of medical imaging equipment services, as services providers are always into developing services without health risks. The costs of these imaging methods will also affect the growth of the global market, thereby indicating incidences of price inflation. Besides, the unavailability of ideal and proficient medical practitioners can hamper the adoption of such services and withdraw the market’s expansion from unexplored regions and untapped demographics.

Some of the key players recognized in the global market for medical imaging equipment services include, Consensys Imaging Service, Medical Imaging Corp., Healthcare Imaging, Diagnostic Imaging Services (DIS) Company, Shared Medical Services, BC Technical, and Touchstone Medical Imaging, among others.

