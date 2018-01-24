The Vietnamese economy is dominated by the service sector, which contributed approximately 49.3% to the total GDP in 2015. Industrial sector contributes 33.6% of GDP, in which the manufacturing contributes 13.8% of GDP. The government reform for the economic restructuring are mainly focused on public investment, State economic corporations, State Commercial banks and credit organizations. A strong total consumption caused by an increase in household consumption and government spending is expected to be the main growth driver of the Vietnamese economy.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors of Vietnam and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "PESTLE Analysis of Vietnam 2016." This report provides an analysis of the Vietnam's economy from historical, current, and future perspectives. SWOT analysis, forecast and scenario analysis, and risk analysis of Vietnam is also included in the report.

The report highlights various drivers and challenges which have influenced investment decisions in the economy. Vietnam is a politically stable country. The country has current account surplus. Vietnam attracts more trade due to its strategic location. Vietnam is currently facing challenges, like low foreign reserves and low R&D investment. Another challenge for Vietnam is weak infrastructure; roads, railways and ports are inadequate to cope with the country’s economic growth and links with the outside world.

