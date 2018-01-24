Imagine flying an aircraft with no engine monitors or engine gauges. As a pilot, you wouldn’t know what is happening in the engine compartment – whether the cylinders are over-heating, whether an engine starved of fuel, or, whether the aircraft engine is about to suffer a catastrophic failure that could end your flight in total disaster!

Aircraft engine monitors and aircraft engine gauges are a set of instruments located in the cockpit of an aircraft. These engine monitors and gauges supply the pilot with data regarding the health of the engine and its current performance in real-time.

Every engine be it an aircraft engine or any other engine, has certain manufacture determined safe parameters within which the engine has to operate. Any deviation could lead to a catastrophic failure of the engine.

These days, manufacturers of engine monitoring systems and engine gauges (e.g. J.P. Instruments) not only make aircraft engine monitors and engine gauges that display real-time engine information, they also have built-in artificial intelligence to warn the pilot(s) if any engine parameter are not in conformity of safe operating limits.

For example, if the aircraft engine temperature or engine pressure where to exceed pre-specified limits the aircraft engine monitor will bring this to the attention of the pilot(s) via audio-visual indicators such as flashing / blinking and sounding load audio beeps.

Also, these days manufacturers such as J.P. Instruments have gone a step ahead and inserted memory cards within the engine monitors. Additionally, maintenance crews and pilots can not only interact directly with the instruments by updating engine parameters via the user interface, they can also download engine data via convenient Keyspan USB / serial ports. This data can then be analysed by the ground crew. Such data is also of vital importance to manufacturers and insurance companies who are called in after some engine related incident.

Some of the engine monitors and engine gauges include RPM Sensor counter, engine pressure and temperature gauges, fuel level and fuel flow gauges (one set per engine), exhaust gas temperature and so forth. Every little thing has to be monitored which is why until recently, an aircraft cockpit used to look frightening with dozens of dials and knobs crammed into every nook and corner of the cockpit. But thanks to aircraft engine monitor manufacturing companies such as J.P. Instruments, a modern upgraded aircraft looks more like a gamming room with just a few futuristic looking LCD/LED screens and a dozen dials.

These LCD/LED screens are called ‘EDMs’ short for Aircraft Engine Data Management. These EDM’s have replaced almost all the monitors and gauges. So instead of attempting to looking at dozens of different dials, the EDM monitors the different parameters of the aircraft engine and displays critical information via the LCD/LED screen. These EDM also warn the pilots if any engine parameter exceeds pre-determined limits.

