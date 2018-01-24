Followed by a record year in the city’s office leasing market in 2016, Hyderabad witnessed another remarkable year in 2017 with about 4% raise in leasing volume at 5.8 million sq ft (0.4 million sq m). In line with our earlier forecast, the demand was driven by the expansion of large scale technology companies like Deloitte, Qualcomm, Microsoft, etc. The city also witnessed an additional 0.8 million sq ft (0.07 million sq m) of pre-commitments. In our opinion, Hyderabad market is poised to grow steadily in coming years and to be complemented by huge Grade A supply.

“The occupier demand and office rentals is expected to remain stable this year. Tenants will continue to be cost-conscious, and should consider current and upcoming social infrastructure of the location, connectivity and overall benefits prior to securing the workspaces”, says Hari Prakash, Senior General Manager, Office Services (Hyderabad), Colliers International India.

In 2017, the city’s Secondary Business Districts (SBDs) continued to be the preferred destination for technology occupiers and the micromarket accounted for a 91% share in total leasing. Other micromarkets, such as Central Business District (CBD), Off CBD and Peripheral Business District (PBD) accounted each 3% share of total leasing. Being a well-established technology hub with increasing quality Grade A office development, the SBD micromarket should remain as the choice of occupiers eyeing for vast talent pool in the upcoming years.

Regardless of the concerns about automation and layoffs, the technology and e-commerce players like Google, Deloitte, Accenture, Amazon and alike will continue to expand their footprint in the city. With coworking / shared spaces gaining thrust in Hyderabad among start-ups, small companies and even with large companies for specific project needs, the city is likely to become next target for shared office spaces.