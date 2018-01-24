Ongoing submit have calculated result what WEF 2018 have for UK IT Industries

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a Swiss non-profit foundation, based in

Cologny, Geneva, Switzerland. Its mission is cited as “committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas”.

With the world advancing towards the technological future, WEF 2018 holds great promise for the IT Industry in the UK. Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will be the keynote speaker at the event. The forum will discuss various world issues. With this, the world moves more towards globalization and becoming a

singular entity towards solving world problems.

Companies like HTC Vive has partnered with the World Economic for the future of

“ VR/AR for Impact” Initiative. “We see so much untapped potential with VR/AR

to drive positive outcomes for society in areas such as health and education,

and we are looking forward to working with leaders in this space to build up

this initiative in the coming years,” says Lauren Joseph, leader of the

Electronics Industry Program at World Economic Forum. As VR/AR being powerful change agents and easily comprehensible mediums for making people understand the global issues with personal life experience and learn, empathize and transform the world. WEF 2018 pushes the VR/AR to the front by partnering with

HTC Vive. This is a unique and a modern take on solving critical issues faced by mankind. This step will generate more and more opportunities for the web development companies in London.

Technologies that keep Global initiatives at their center bring in picture web development and android app development that make this reach possible in the fastest manner possible and web development companies in London, UK are staying at the forefront in bringing this reality to fruition.