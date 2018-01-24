If you are visiting Dubai and would like to enjoy the freedom and comfort of traveling on your own it is better to lookout for the long term rent a car services that offers you a fleet of vehicles to make a choice suitable to your travel needs. Renting a car is anytime the right choice rather than depending on the taxis when you cannot access your own car. Renting a car gives you the flexibility to choose a vehicle of your choice without compromising on comfort or luxury just like your own car. Moreover, hiring a car for a long period would surely reduce the rental charges and get you great deals and other benefits compared to the daily car rental services. The long term rent a car Dubai offers you a fleet of vehicles for you to choose one that suits to your budget and travel needs. You can find the Dubai rental services bringing you luxurious vehicles, mid-range cars and also budget vehicles for your business or vacation travel in Dubai.

The pre-requisites to avail long term rent a car services is that one has to be above the age of 22 years and a valid international drivers licence. You should also submit the required documents along with full rental amount and a security deposit that shall be returned after 30 days from signing the contract. The rental vehicle should be maintained in a good condition and should not be used for other purposes like off road driving, rallying, motor sports and any accident or damage may amount to a damage cost of 20% based on the criteria. You should also pay the insurance charges that amounts to AED 1500 and may increase based on the vehicle category. All cars should be maintained smoking free and the vehicle should be returned with the same amount of fuel when it is handed over to the customer. For monthly or long term rental services a free vehicle drop off and pick up services is offered by the Dubai car rental company. Additional features like a baby seat, GPS navigation system, smart phone plus SIM with GPS can also be availed for additional chargers from the rental company.

The long term rent a car Dubai offer best quality services within affordable price to the all the customers who are visiting Dubai to travel in great comfort and luxury in a vehicle of their choice.

