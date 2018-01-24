Gurin steam inhaler is one of the best steam inhalers available in the market in the given price segment. It comes with a flexible mask, extension tube, drain tank, measuring cup and internal tank. It features adjustable levels of steam which can be regulated with the given switch. The device is safe and effective; and can be utilized for aroma therapy as well.

Steam inhalation is an age old time tested method to relieve upper respiratory symptoms arising from infections or allergies. Earlier this used to be messy affair wherein one has to cover himself along with a pot of hot water. But with availability of various steam inhalers, those methods have gone out of vogue.The steam inhaled, moistens the interior of your wind pipe and the tract further down below. Moisture such delivered helps the secretions to liquify and come out easily with coughing. Steam also delivers heat to the respiratory tract. Made up of smooth muscles, the respiratory tract dilates; and secondary to relaxation of these muscles, it relieves bronchospasm. There are various conditions where this steam inhalation can provide soothing relief to the patient. Rhinitis, sinusitis, pharyngitis, laryngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia etc all these clinical entities can be benefitted if treated with steam inhalation.

There are various steam inhalers available in the market but we recommend Gurin steam inhaler. It is a safe and effective device which allows delivery of the steam to be adjusted. It has got an extension tube which is further seated by a mask. The extension tube adds to the safety of the product and the flexible mask allows comfortable attachment to the mouth and nose. The device also features a drain tank, measuring cup and a internal tank. Fitted with 5 feet long cord, the device is reasonably safe for children. It also allows for aroma therapy by adding the required oil. The device is latex free and hence causes lesser allergic reactions.