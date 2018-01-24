This report covers the Global Wearable Technology Market size and forecast from 2012 to 2018 along with their application in different end-use segments such as wellness and fitness, healthcare and medical, infotainment, industrial and military. The performance of wearable technology applications across different geographical regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia and RoW (Rest of the World) has also been covered in this report.

The wearable technology market has been segmented in this report by product type, by end-use segments and by geography. We have covered the four end-use segments of the wearable technology products namely, fitness and wellness, infotainment, healthcare and medical, and industrial and military. The fitness and wellness segment comprises products like smart clothing and smart sensors, activity monitors, sleep sensors and others, whereas the Infotainment sector consists of products like smart watches, heads-up displays, smart glasses and others. The products like continuous glucose monitor, drug delivery, monitors, wearable patches and others have been covered under healthcare and medical segment and products like hand worn terminals, augmented reality headsets and others have been mentioned under industrial and military segment.

The estimates and forecast along with detailed analysis of these products have been provided in this report. The drivers, restraints and opportunities (market dynamics) with reference to wearable technology market have been covered in detail. The report also contains the impact analysis of the drivers and restraints and this would serve as a strategic tool for making informed decisions.

The company profiles of major players namely Medtronic, Adidas, Abbott, Nike, Eurotech, Garmin International Inc., Sony, Suunto, Google and Zephyr have been included in this report. Our company profiles provide company overview, business overview and strategy adopted by companies, financial overview, and their recent developments which will be helpful in assessing the competition in the market.

We have used secondary research for deriving our market numbers for each segment of the research report and further validated our analysis with C-level executives of major companies operating in the wearable technology market through means of primary research to finally come up with our results. This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the performance of wearable technology in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of wearable technology, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global wearable technology market as below:

Wearable technology market segmentation

Fitness and Wellness

· Smart clothing and smart sports glasses

· Activity monitors

· Sleep sensors

· Others

Infotainment

· Smart watches

· Augmented reality headsets

· Smart glasses

· Others

Healthcare and Medical

· Continuous Glucose Monitor

· Drug delivery

· Monitors

· Wearable patches

· Others

Industrial and Military

· Hand worn terminals

· Augmented reality headsets

· Others

The geographies covered in this report include

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Rest of the World (RoW).

