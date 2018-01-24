Wearable cameras allow user to record their experiences, whether they are from sports, your daily life, parties or any tourism activities. Wearable cameras can be clipped to a shirt, belt, harness, hat or helmet. Body cameras can be used for recording video for personal video logs, YouTube videos or for filming first-person views of extreme sports. Wearable cameras range from small sized, low-resolution options to full HD sports camera.

Major factor driving growth of the global wearable camera market is increasing adoption of wearable camera in tourism sector. Rising demand for tourism activities such as adventure racing, bike riding, skiing, water sports, trekking, sky diving etc. are other major factors driving growth of the global wearable camera market. This growth in tourism is attributed to wearable cameras feature that enables user to capture or record their experience in a first-person viewpoint. Furthermore, growing application of wearable cameras in sports, security, healthcare, and industrial sector is expected to fuel growth of the global wearable camera market. Moreover, body mount cameras are gaining popularity in security applications, whereas head mount cameras are being adopted for live recording by referees and umpires.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/wearable-camera-market/#inquiry

Major factor hampering growth of the global wearable camera market is high cost. In addition, lack of awareness among individuals in some region is another factor restricting growth of the global wearable camera market. However, integration of wearable cameras with smartphones coupled ability to share real-time videos and images on social media platforms is expected to create opportunities for major players in the global wearable camera market.

The global wearable camera market is segmented on the basis of application, type, product, and region.

North America is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period owing to presence of major manufactures, large consumer base, and rising disposable income. Europe is expected to witness considerable growth during forecast period owing to booming tourism sector in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global wearable camera market are Garmin Ltd., GoPro Inc., iON, Rollei, Drift innovation Ltd., Sony Corporation, Narrative AB, Pinnacle Response Ltd., Axon Enterprise Inc., and Vievu LLC.