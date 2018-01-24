A new report titled “Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” projects global veterinary chemistry analyzer market to grow at 7.8% CAGR through 2022. The report offers detailed analysis on the key factors that are likely to impact the growth of the veterinary chemistry analyzer market during the assessment period. This comprehensive report has been added to the vast repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

According to the report, growing emphasis on health and well-being of farm animals as well as pets is driving the growth of the veterinary chemistry analyzer market. Increasing demand for meat, eggs, and poultry is influencing farm owners to pay attention to the health and well-being of animals. The threat of a localized zoonotic disease transforming into a global epidemic is also influencing veterinary healthcare spending around the world. An emerging trend that is becoming pervasive is pet humanization. The pet humanization trend has created significant growth opportunities for healthcare providers, and the veterinary chemistry analyzer market is also likely to benefit from this.

The report offers detailed segmentation and analysis to give readers a lucid understanding of the key factors at play in the veterinary chemistry analyzer market. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into chemistry analyzers, urine analyzers, consumables, glucometers, and blood gas & electrolyte analyzers. The application type analysis includes the segments veterinary hospitals and veterinary clinics.

The adoption of veterinary chemistry analyzers is quite formidable in the veterinary hospitals segment. For farm and pet owners alike, veterinary hospitals remain the preferred destination for availing medical treatment. Sales of veterinary chemistry analyzers in veterinary hospitals are likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By product type, the report expects consumables to remain one of the most dominant segments. Adoption of consumables in the veterinary hospitals will continue to fuel demand during the assessment period. In addition to consumables, the report expects glucometer to grow at the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

The report also offers detailed competitive landscape, offering insights on the product and business strategy of some of the leading companies in the market. The leading companies operating in the veterinary chemistry analyzer market are profiled in the report. Some of the key companies include Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Biochemical Systems International Srl, Arkray, Inc., Abaxis, Inc., Alfa Wassermann, Inc., Elitechgroup, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd., Idexx Laboratories, Inc. Heska Corporation, and Randox Laboratories Ltd.

