According to a new report Global Vertical Farming Market, published by KBV research, the Global Vertical Farming Market size is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 20.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Hydroponics Vertical Farming Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 19.9 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Aeroponics Vertical Farming Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Aquaponics Vertical Farming Market.

The Lighting market holds the largest market share in Global Vertical Farming Market by Component in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 19.3 % during the forecast period. The Irrigation Component market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Climate Control market would attain market size of $734.1 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Vertical Farming Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of AeroFarms, Urban Crops Solutions, Illumitex, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sky Green Ltd., Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., American Hydroponics, Hort Americas, Agrilution, and Green Sense Farms, LLC.

Global Vertical Farming Market Size Segmentation

By Growth Mechanism

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

By Component

Lighting

Building Material

Irrigation Component

Sensor

Climate Control

Others

By Geography

North America Vertical Farming Market Size

US Vertical Farming Market Size

Canada Vertical Farming Market Size

Mexico Vertical Farming Market Size

Rest of North America Vertical Farming Market Size

Europe Vertical Farming Market

Germany Vertical Farming Market

UK Vertical Farming Market

France Vertical Farming Market

Russia Vertical Farming Market

Spain Vertical Farming Market

Italy Vertical Farming Market

Rest of Europe Vertical Farming Market

Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Market

China Vertical Farming Market

Japan Vertical Farming Market

India Vertical Farming Market

South Korea Vertical Farming Market

Singapore Vertical Farming Market

Malaysia Vertical Farming Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Market

LAMEA Vertical Farming Market

Brazil Vertical Farming Market

Argentina Vertical Farming Market

UAE Vertical Farming Market

Saudi Arabia Vertical Farming Market

South Africa Vertical Farming Market

Nigeria Vertical Farming Market

Rest of LAMEA Vertical Farming Market

Companies Profiled

AeroFarms

Urban Crops Solutions

Illumitex, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sky Green Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

American Hydroponics

Hort Americas

Agrilution

Green Sense Farms, LLC

