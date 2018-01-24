According to a new report Global Vertical Farming Market, published by KBV research, the Global Vertical Farming Market size is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 20.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Hydroponics Vertical Farming Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 19.9 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Aeroponics Vertical Farming Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Aquaponics Vertical Farming Market.
The Lighting market holds the largest market share in Global Vertical Farming Market by Component in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 19.3 % during the forecast period. The Irrigation Component market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Climate Control market would attain market size of $734.1 million by 2023.
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/vertical-farming-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Vertical Farming Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of AeroFarms, Urban Crops Solutions, Illumitex, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sky Green Ltd., Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., American Hydroponics, Hort Americas, Agrilution, and Green Sense Farms, LLC.
Global Vertical Farming Market Size Segmentation
By Growth Mechanism
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Aquaponics
By Component
Lighting
Building Material
Irrigation Component
Sensor
Climate Control
Others
By Geography
North America Vertical Farming Market Size
US Vertical Farming Market Size
Canada Vertical Farming Market Size
Mexico Vertical Farming Market Size
Rest of North America Vertical Farming Market Size
Europe Vertical Farming Market
Germany Vertical Farming Market
UK Vertical Farming Market
France Vertical Farming Market
Russia Vertical Farming Market
Spain Vertical Farming Market
Italy Vertical Farming Market
Rest of Europe Vertical Farming Market
Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Market
China Vertical Farming Market
Japan Vertical Farming Market
India Vertical Farming Market
South Korea Vertical Farming Market
Singapore Vertical Farming Market
Malaysia Vertical Farming Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Market
LAMEA Vertical Farming Market
Brazil Vertical Farming Market
Argentina Vertical Farming Market
UAE Vertical Farming Market
Saudi Arabia Vertical Farming Market
South Africa Vertical Farming Market
Nigeria Vertical Farming Market
Rest of LAMEA Vertical Farming Market
Companies Profiled
AeroFarms
Urban Crops Solutions
Illumitex, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Sky Green Ltd.
Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
American Hydroponics
Hort Americas
Agrilution
Green Sense Farms, LLC
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Vertical Farming Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Vertical Farming Market (2017-2023)
Europe Vertical Farming Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Vertical Farming Market (2017-2023)
Recent Comments