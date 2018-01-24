A drum brake system consists of brake shoes, hydraulic wheel cylinders, and a brake drum. When brake pedal is applied the two curved brake shoes are forced by hydraulic wheel cylinders against the inner surface of rotating brake drum. This contact produces friction which slows down or stops the vehicle.

Major factors driving growth of the global truck drum brake market are rising number of freight transportation services by vendors across the world coupled with characteristics such as larger friction surface and high wear resistance. In addition, truck transportation incurs low cost compared to air and ship transport. Furthermore, drum brakes have low chances of brake failure owing to self-adjustment of break shoe, I.E when the brake lining starts to wear the adjusting mechanism automatically reacts by adjusting rest position of the shoes so that they are closer to the drum. All these factors are expected to boost demand for drum brakes which are expected to drive growth of the global truck drum brake market during the forecast period.

Major factor hampering growth of the global truck drum brake market is incidences of brake fade. In addition, availability of different braking systems is further hampering growth of the global truck drum brake market.

Changing preference from traditional drum brakes to electrical drum brakes coupled with eco-friction brakes are expected to have a positive impact on growth of the global truck drum brake market.

The global truck drum brake market is segmented on the basis of brake type, and region.

North America dominates the global truck drum brake market in terms of revenue and is expected to register a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to presence of major manufacturers in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to rising construction activities leading to increasing demand for trucks, thereby boosting demand for drum brakes.

Key players in the global truck drum brake market are ZF Friedrichshafen, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Akebono Brake Industry, Chassis Brakes International, Continental AG, Nissin Kogyo, Brembo S.p.A., Federal-Mogul Corporation Mando, EBC Brakes, and Knorr-Bremse AG.