The recently published report titled Global Swine Feed Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Swine Feed considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Swine Feed Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Swine Feed. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Swine Feed provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Swine Feed also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Swine Feed Sales Market Report 2018

1 Swine Feed Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Swine Feed

1.2 Classification of Swine Feed by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Swine Feed Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Swine Feed Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Antibiotics

1.2.4 Vitamins

1.2.5 Antioxidants

1.2.6 Amino Acids

1.2.7 Feed Enzymes

1.2.8 Feed Acidifiers

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Global Swine Feed Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Swine Feed Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Hoggery

1.3.3 Home

1.4 Global Swine Feed Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Swine Feed Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Swine Feed Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China Swine Feed Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Swine Feed Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Swine Feed Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Swine Feed Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Swine Feed Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Swine Feed (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Swine Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Swine Feed Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 Global Swine Feed Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Swine Feed Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Swine Feed Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Swine Feed Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Swine Feed (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Swine Feed Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global Swine Feed Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Swine Feed (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Swine Feed Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Swine Feed Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global Swine Feed (Volume) by Application

3 United States Swine Feed (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Swine Feed Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Swine Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States Swine Feed Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States Swine Feed Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 United States Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4 China Swine Feed (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Swine Feed Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China Swine Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.2 China Swine Feed Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.3 China Swine Feed Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

4.2 China Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

4.3 China Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 China Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5 Europe Swine Feed (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Swine Feed Sales and Value (2013-2018)

5.1.1 Europe Swine Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Europe Swine Feed Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.3 Europe Swine Feed Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

5.2 Europe Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Japan Swine Feed (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Swine Feed Sales and Value (2013-2018)

6.1.1 Japan Swine Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Japan Swine Feed Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Japan Swine Feed Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

6.2 Japan Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Japan Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Japan Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Southeast Asia Swine Feed (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Swine Feed Sales and Value (2013-2018)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Swine Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Swine Feed Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Swine Feed Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

7.2 Southeast Asia Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Southeast Asia Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Southeast Asia Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 India Swine Feed (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Swine Feed Sales and Value (2013-2018)

8.1.1 India Swine Feed Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.2 India Swine Feed Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.3 India Swine Feed Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

8.2 India Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 India Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 India Swine Feed Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Global Swine Feed Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S Swine Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Lallemand Inc

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Lallemand Inc Swine Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Novus International Inc.

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Novus International Inc. Swine Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Royal Dsm N.V.

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Royal Dsm N.V. Swine Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 BASF

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 BASF Swine Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Alltech Inc.

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Alltech Inc. Swine Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Swine Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Charoen Popkh and Foods

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Charoen Popkh and Foods Swine Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 ABF Plc

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 ABF Plc Swine Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Cargill Inc

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 Cargill Inc Swine Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

10 Swine Feed Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Swine Feed Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Swine Feed

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Swine Feed

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Swine Feed Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Swine Feed Major Manufacturers in 2017

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Swine Feed Market Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1 Global Swine Feed Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.1 Global Swine Feed Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.2 Global Swine Feed Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.3 Global Swine Feed Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2 Global Swine Feed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

14.2.1 Global Swine Feed Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.2 Global Swine Feed Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.3 United States Swine Feed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.4 China Swine Feed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.5 Europe Swine Feed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.6 Japan Swine Feed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Swine Feed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.8 India Swine Feed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.3 Global Swine Feed Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.1 Global Swine Feed Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.2 Global Swine Feed Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.3 Global Swine Feed Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.4 Global Swine Feed Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

