Supply chain analytics provide meaning full insights by converting raw business data, which can be used to optimize the supply chain process. Supply chain analytics helps in enhancing productivity, minimizing wastage, inventory forecasting, and to enhance customer relationship. Supply chain analytics can help business attain a stable growth, reduce operational cost and delivery time. Supply chain analytics can be deployed on basis of On-premise and cloud based solutions.

Demand for supply chain analytics solution is primarily driven due to growing need of organizations to improve supply chain operations and to provide low cost sourcing and logistics. Increasing adoption, in sectors such as consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, etc. are other factors expected to drive demand for the global supply chain analytics market. Furthermore, features such as strategic decision making, high statistical forecast accuracy, real-time updates, and enterprise resource management are some other factors expected to drive growth of the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

A major factor hampering growth of the global supply chain analytics market is, lack of awareness in developing region about supply chain analytics products and solutions. In addition, supply chain analytics could be a high cost product for small scale and medium scale enterprises which is another factor hampering growth of the global supply chain market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of mobile applications-based solutions is likely to create opportunities for major vendors in the global market during the forecast period.

The global market report has been segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, industry verticals, and region.

North America dominates the supply chain analytics market in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to presence of various leading players in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant CAGR of XX.X% over the forecast period.

Key players in the global supply chain analytics market are SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sage Clarity Systems, Kinaxis Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., Genpact Ltd., Capgemini Group, and Birst, Inc.