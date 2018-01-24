Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is a vacuum coating process in which the surfaces of various objects or metals are coated with materials to form a thin protective film. This coating exhibits higher strength, durability, and corrosion-resistant properties, as compared to conventional coating process. Expansion of cutting tool and microelectronics industry is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity during the forecast period. PVD coatings are widely employed on cutting tools in order to provide excellent wear-resistance, advanced oxidation resistance, increased cutting speed & feed rate, etc.

Furthermore, rise in demand for PVD in manufacturing of architectural glasses is also anticipated to boost the Physical vapor deposition (PVD) market. Moreover, environment-friendly characteristics of PVD make it a preferred choice over its substitutes. Manufacturers are increasingly using PVD techniques due to the environment-friendly properties of the PVD process along with other operational benefits. However, patent protected technology along with high investment costs are likely to hamper the expansion of the global physical vapor deposition market in the near future.

This report provides detailed analysis and forecast of the physical vapor deposition market on a global and regional level from 2017 to 2025. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report includes drivers and restraints coupled with their impact on the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various opportunities for growth of the market at the global and regional and country level.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Research Methodology

The report thoroughly analyzes the value chain to provide detailed understanding of the market. Additionally, it covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, which offers an insight into the intensity of competition in the market. The study also comprises market attractiveness analysis, wherein various types are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

We conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with numerous key industry participants and opinion leaders for the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts coupled with extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ annual reports, product portfolio, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and better understanding of the market. Secondary research includes in-depth research on current trends, technical writing, recent trade, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites as well as associated and authorized agency websites. This proved to be the most successful, effective, and reliable approach for obtaining concise data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing opportunities and growth.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Leading Segments

The market has been segmented based on category and applications. Each segment has been analyzed and forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025. Additionally, segments have been analyzed and forecast based on current trends at the global and regional level. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Demand has been analyzed and forecast based on current trends for the next eight years.

Key manufacturers in the physical vapor deposition market are Platit AG, Mustang Vacuum Systems, Oerlikon Balzers, Veeco Instruments Inc., Applied Materials, Inc., ULVAC Inc., Semicore Equipment, Inc., HEF USA, Singulus Technologies AG, IHI Corporation, Silfex Inc. (Lam Research Corp.), and Buhler AG.

The report segments the global physical vapor deposition market as follows:

Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Category Analysis

· PVD Equipment

· PVD Services

· PVD Materials

Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Application Analysis

· Microelectronics

· Data Storage

· Solar Products

· Medical Equipment

· Cutting Tools

· Architectural Glasses

· Other (nuclear, etc.)

Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Regional Analysis

· North America

· U.S.

· Canada

· Europe

· U.K.

· Germany

· France

· Italy

· Spain

· Rest of Europe

· Asia Pacific

· China

· India

· Japan

· ASEAN

· Rest of Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Brazil

· Mexico

· Rest of Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

· GCC

· South Africa

· Rest of Middle East & Africa

