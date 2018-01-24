Passive optical network is a technology that uses point-to-multipoint architecture to provide optical fiber cabling and signals to end users both residential and commercial. Passive optical LAN”s eliminates wiring closets, need for cooling of electronic devices, provides higher bandwidth, and eco-friendly solutions compared to traditional networks.

Major factor driving growth of the global passive optical network market is increasing penetration of telecommunication and internet services. In addition, services such as video conferencing, video on demand, and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) have encouraged demand for development of ethernet passive optical network equipment”s, which is further expected to drive growth of the market. Furthermore, demand for high speed internet, higher bandwidth cables, and fast speed optical networks owing to increasing fiber-to-home deployment coupled with growing penetration of digitization, smart homes, smart grids, and cloud computing services are further fueling growth of the global passive optical network market.

Major factors hampering growth of the global passive optical network market is high installation cost. In addition, stringent regulations in some region against laying of cables and installations of these equipment, slow transmission speed during peak hours are other factors restricting growth of the global passive optical network market. However, increasing investments from public and private sectors and increasing R&D are expected to present new opportunities to major players in the market during next ten years.

The global passive optical network market is segmented on the basis of structure, component, application, and region.

The market in Europe is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period, followed by North America. This growth is attributed to various government investments and initiatives towards development and creating awareness for passive optical network services. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth and is expected to register a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of internet and demand for higher bandwidth optical cables from countries such as India, China, Japan etc.

Key players in the global passive optical network are Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Alcatel-Lucent, Tellabs Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ADTRAN Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., and Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc.