A microgrid comprises a group of localized distributed energy resources (DERs), energy storage devices, and interconnected loads operating as a single controllable unit with respect to the conventional grid (macro-grid). A microgrid enables local electricity generation, energy storage, and power consuming devices to operate independently of the macro-grid. It can be operated either in autonomous or non-autonomous mode. If the microgrid is connected to the macro-grid, the microgrid is said to operate in a non-autonomous mode. If the microgrid is disconnected from the conventional grid, the microgrid is said to operate in an autonomous mode. In situations, wherein the power on the macro-grid is interrupted, a microgrid can supply power to the macro-grid by utilizing electricity generated locally.

The current research on the Global Microgrid Market is designed to estimate, analyze, and forecast the market revenue of the grid-tied (grid-connected) segment and remote (off-grid) segment, along with application segments analyzed in the research study. The research provides an in-depth analysis of the total demand for microgrids and market revenue of the global microgrid market. The study covers the key product and application segment of the microgrid market. The market, on the basis of product, has been segmented as: grid-tied and remote. The market on the basis of application segment has been segmented as: campus and institutions, community and utility, commercial and industrial, defense and military, and remote islands. The market study on microgrids also provides historical data, detailed analysis, and statistically refined forecast for the products, applications, and geographical segments covered in this report.

The market size for the microgrid market has been estimated on the basis of indicators in the grid-tied (grid-connected) and remote (off-grid) segments. Furthermore, the market size for microgrids has been derived considering adoption rate of the microgrid in the grid-tied and remote segments. This market study provides a detailed analysis and forecast of the microgrid market on a global and regional level from 2014 to 2020.

On the global level, the microgrid market has been estimated on the basis of capacity and market revenue for the grid-tied (grid-connected) segment and remote (off-grid) segment from 2014 to 2020. For in-depth understanding of the microgrid market at regional level, market growth has been forecasted in terms of microgrid capacity (MW) and market revenue (USD Million). The microgrid market has been regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The microgrid market research report includes market drivers, market restraints, and market opportunities and their impact on growth of the global microgrid market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the microgrid study encompasses opportunities for market growth at the global and regional level. In order to collate the global microgrid report, we have conducted in-depth primary interviews and discussion with numerous key industry opinion leaders and participants. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, coupled with an extensive secondary research. We also reviewed key players’ product portfolio, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analyses and better understanding of the global microgrid market. Secondary research includes in-depth research on current trends, Internet sources, trade journals, technical writing, and statistical data from associated approach for obtaining concise data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.

The report provides a detailed analysis of various factors influencing the global microgrid market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The analysis helps to understand the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat from substitutes, threat from new entrants, and degree of competition in the global microgrid market. The study analyses the value chain of the global microgrid market and moreover comprises a market attractiveness analysis, wherein numerous applications are benchmarked on the basis of market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Company profiles of leading players have been provided in the global microgrid market report along with a detailed analysis of their market share. The study also features profiles of leading global microgrid companies such as Chevron Corporation, Power Analytics Corporation, GE Energy Management, Pareto Energy, and Siemens AG. The report also profiles market players such as ABB, Echelon Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Schneider Electric, S&C Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation, Viridity Energy, Inc., and ZBB Energy Corporation.

· Global Microgrid Market: Product Segment

· Grid-tied (Grid Connected)

· Remote (Off-grid)

· Global Microgrid Market: Application Segment

· Campus and Institutions

· Community and Utility

· Commercial and Industrial

· Defense and Military

· Remote Islands

· Global Microgrid Market: Regional Analysis

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Rest of the World (RoW)

