A mass notification system (MNS) is a platform that sends one-way communication to citizens and employees in case of natural emergency such as earthquake, fire outburst, natural disasters or any other specific event or disaster. These system is also used to guide people with possible safety measures and actions to be taken. The communication can take place over SMS, Email, Social media, and other communication platforms.

Growing industrialization and increasing government initiatives toward public safety are major factors driving demand for mass communication systems market globally. Increasing awareness regarding application of mass notification system for business continuity is further boosting demand for mass communication system in the global mass notification system in the global market. Introduction of mobile based mass notification application and bring your own device (BYOD) trend are expected to fuel growth of the global mass notification system during the forecast period. Ability to integrate In-building solutions with fire alarm and public-address systems is further increasing adoption of mass notification systems in commercial and residential buildings.

Lack of regulations regarding mass notification systems in the verticals apart from defense and education sector are constraining the growth of market. Moreover, availability of sub-standardized solutions which do not comply with the latest NFPA 72: National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code, are expected to hamper the growth of market in the near future.

The global mass notification systems market is segmented on basis of component, deployment type, solutions, industry verticals, and region.

North America is expected to witness highest growth in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to favorable government initiatives and high adoption of mass communication system by commercial business segment. Among other regions, the market Asia Pacific will show considerable growth owing to acceptance of mass notification service by end-users and dynamic environmental conditions especially in Japan and some regions of India.

Key players in the global mass notification system market includes Blackberry AtHoc Inc., Everbridge Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machine Corporation, Siemens AG, Airbus DS Communications, Inc. Omnilert LLC., Singlewire Software, LLC and Xmatters, Inc.