Table of Contents

Global Imidacloprid Sales Market Report 2018

1 Imidacloprid Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Imidacloprid

1.2 Classification of Imidacloprid by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Imidacloprid Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Imidacloprid Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Granular

1.2.4 Liquid Formulation

1.2.5 Seed Pelleting

1.3 Global Imidacloprid Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Imidacloprid Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Crops

1.3.3 Animal Health Care

1.3.4 Trees, Lawns and Gardens

1.4 Global Imidacloprid Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Imidacloprid Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Imidacloprid Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China Imidacloprid Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Imidacloprid Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Imidacloprid Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Imidacloprid Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Imidacloprid Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Imidacloprid (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Imidacloprid Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Imidacloprid Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 Global Imidacloprid Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Imidacloprid Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Imidacloprid Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Imidacloprid Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Imidacloprid (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Imidacloprid Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global Imidacloprid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Imidacloprid (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Imidacloprid Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Imidacloprid Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global Imidacloprid (Volume) by Application

3 United States Imidacloprid (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Imidacloprid Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Imidacloprid Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States Imidacloprid Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States Imidacloprid Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 United States Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4 China Imidacloprid (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Imidacloprid Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China Imidacloprid Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.2 China Imidacloprid Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.3 China Imidacloprid Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

4.2 China Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

4.3 China Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 China Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5 Europe Imidacloprid (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Imidacloprid Sales and Value (2013-2018)

5.1.1 Europe Imidacloprid Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Europe Imidacloprid Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.3 Europe Imidacloprid Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

5.2 Europe Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Japan Imidacloprid (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Imidacloprid Sales and Value (2013-2018)

6.1.1 Japan Imidacloprid Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Japan Imidacloprid Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Japan Imidacloprid Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

6.2 Japan Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Japan Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Japan Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Southeast Asia Imidacloprid (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Imidacloprid Sales and Value (2013-2018)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Imidacloprid Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Imidacloprid Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Imidacloprid Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

7.2 Southeast Asia Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Southeast Asia Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Southeast Asia Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 India Imidacloprid (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Imidacloprid Sales and Value (2013-2018)

8.1.1 India Imidacloprid Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.2 India Imidacloprid Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.3 India Imidacloprid Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

8.2 India Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 India Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 India Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Global Imidacloprid Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Bayer

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Imidacloprid Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Bayer Imidacloprid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Excel Crop Care

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Imidacloprid Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Excel Crop Care Imidacloprid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Rallis India

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Imidacloprid Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Rallis India Imidacloprid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Atul Ltd

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Imidacloprid Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Atul Ltd Imidacloprid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Nufarm

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Imidacloprid Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 Nufarm Imidacloprid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Imidacloprid Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Imidacloprid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Nanjing Red Sun

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Imidacloprid Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Nanjing Red Sun Imidacloprid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Imidacloprid Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Imidacloprid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Sanonda

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Imidacloprid Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Sanonda Imidacloprid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Imidacloprid Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Imidacloprid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Anhui Huaxing Chemical

9.12 Hebei Brilliant Chemical

9.13 Jiangsu Changlong Chemicals

9.14 Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals

9.15 Jiangsu Luye Agrochemicals

9.16 Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology

9.17 Zhejiang Hisun Chemical

9.18 Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals Group

9.19 Jiangsu Fengshan Group

9.20 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

9.21 Jiangsu Henglong Crop Protection

10 Imidacloprid Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Imidacloprid Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Imidacloprid

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Imidacloprid

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Imidacloprid Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Imidacloprid Major Manufacturers in 2017

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Imidacloprid Market Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1 Global Imidacloprid Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.1 Global Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.2 Global Imidacloprid Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.3 Global Imidacloprid Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2 Global Imidacloprid Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

14.2.1 Global Imidacloprid Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.2 Global Imidacloprid Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.3 United States Imidacloprid Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.4 China Imidacloprid Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.5 Europe Imidacloprid Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.6 Japan Imidacloprid Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Imidacloprid Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.8 India Imidacloprid Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.3 Global Imidacloprid Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.1 Global Imidacloprid Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.2 Global Imidacloprid Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.3 Global Imidacloprid Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.4 Global Imidacloprid Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

