A new research report based on electrical conduit pipe titled “Global Market Study on Electrical Conduit Pipe: Plastic Material Type Anticipated to Register Healthy Growth Through 2025” has recently been added into the database of Market Research Report Search Engine (MRRSE). The report analyzes the market for the period 2012 – 2016 and offers forecasts from 2017 to 2025. The report estimates the global electrical conduit pipe market to be worth nearly US$ 25 Bn in 2017. By 2025, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% and reach nearly US$ 33 Bn by 2025.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4063

This report offers accurate insights on the key factors that are impacting this market. The report offers detailed segmentation on the basis of material type, end use, application and region. Stakeholders in the electrical conduit pipe market can expect a wealth of information in this report.

Urbanization is one of the key factors that is driving the demand for electrical conduit pipe. Focus on developing infrastructure in emerging economies of China and India is being identified as a key factor for the growth of the market. The prospects of electrical conduit pipe market are closely linked to the broader macroeconomic factors and slowdown in construction industry has a negative impact on market growth. This is one of the key reasons that demand declined during the recession.

Asia Pacific will remain an important market for electrical conduit pipe. There are number of economies in Asia pacific where spending on mega projects is likely to grow in future. This will drive the demand for various construction material, especially electrical conduit pipes. According to the report, among all the product segments, plastic is likely to gain popularity during the assessment period. The plastic segment is valued at over US$ 16 Bn currently and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2025.

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/electrical-conduit-pipe-market

The growth in plastic material segment will eat into the revenue share of the metal segment, which is estimated to grow at a sluggish pace. Among the plastic segment, HDPE sub-segment is projected to grow at robust pace.

The report also offers detailed competitive landscape that highlights the product and business strategies of leading companies. This section of the report can be beneficial for stakeholders who are looking at gaining competitive intelligence. Some of the key companies are Aliaxis Group S.A., Mexichem SAB de CV, Cantex, inc, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Zekelman Industries Inc., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Premier Conduit Inc., OPW Corporation, Pipelife International GmbH, Atkore International Holdings Incorporated and JM Eagle, INC.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4063

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/