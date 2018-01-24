According to a recent report titled “Body Protection Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022”, the global body protection equipment market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% and reach a value of nearly US$ 2.9 Bn by 2022-end. This report has been added to the vast repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report projects growing regulations on workplace security to impact the market favorably.

Further, availability of a range of body protection equipment at affordable prices is also likely to drive adoption in price-sensitive regions. The combination of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the body protection equipment market during the forecast period.

In a bid to give readers detailed insights on the body protection equipment market, the report offers detailed segmentation and analysis. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into laboratory coats, full body suits, vests & jackets, coveralls, aprons, and surgical gowns. Among these, laboratory coats remain one of the highest selling products in the market. Steady demand for laboratory coats from a range of end-use industries is likely to drive growth during the assessment period. In addition to laboratory coats, demand for coveralls is also likely to grow at a rapid pace during the assessment period.

Among the various end-use industries where body protection equipment is used, demand is significant in the manufacturing sector. In the manufacturing sector, adoption is growing as a number of regulatory bodies have made it mandatory for workers to wear basic protection equipment. However, a key challenge with these regulations is that adherence is low in developing countries, vis-à-vis developed countries.

North America continues to be one of the leading markets for body protection equipment globally. The growth of the market in North America is driven by surging adoption in the US. The US continues to be one of the leading market for body protection equipment as the regulation and adherence is quite high. The growth of the market in Canada is also growing at a brisk pace. In addition to North America, sales of body protection equipment in Asia Pacific are also likely to be formidable. China and India, two of the most populous countries in the world are witnessing a boom in terms of increasing industrialization and manufacturing prowess. In tandem to this, demand for body protection equipment is growing at a steady pace in Asia Pacific. During the assessment period, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a lucrative market for body protection equipment.

The report also profiles some of the key companies operating in the body protection equipment market. An analysis of product and business strategies of key players has been carried out in the report. Some of the leading players in the market include Ansell Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co, Cintas Corporation, 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc., Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Radians, Inc., and Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

