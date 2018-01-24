Antimony is a chemical element that is available in both metallic and non-metallic forms. The bright silver form of antimony is metallic and is generally made up of a brittle material, while the non-metallic form of antimony is present in the form of grey powder. Antimony is generally a stable element in dry air and does not react with acids and alkalis. Antimony is available freely in nature and can be extracted from ores like valentinite and stibnite. Owing to high reactivity of antimony with chemicals such as sulfur, lead, silver and copper, presence of elemental antimony is relatively low. Moreover, Stibnite ore is the frequently used for extracting antimony. Antimony is primarily used to increase the strength level of lead in ammunitions. Antimony is also widely used in lead acid batteries, flame proofing materials and glass.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles across the globe, coupled with increasing use of flame retardant products in various end-use industries are key factors driving growth of the global antimony market. In addition, increasing use of antimony in PET production, and as a strengthening agent in ammunitions with lead are major factors expected to drive growth of the global antimony market over the forecast period.

However, extensive exposure to antimony is a primary cause for health hazards that include skin irritation, lung cancer, and various breathing disorders which is a key factor hampering growth of the global antimony market. Moreover, a number of environmental hazards have also been associated with use of antimony which is also expected to restrain growth of the global antimony market over the forecast period.

The global antimony market report has been segmented on the basis of application, and region. On the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Currently, the market in Asia Pacific dominates the global antimony market in revenue terms owing to presence of large antimony ores in China, coupled with China being the highest producer of antimony across the globe. In addition, use of antimony as a catalyst for production of polyethylene terephthalate, and high adoption of electric vehicles in the country are major factors contributing to growth of the global antimony market. North America is currently the second-highest market due to increasing use of antimony in end-use industries, and rise in number of electric vehicles in the region, followed by Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

Prominent players in the global market include United States Antimony Corp., Atomized Products Group Inc., Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., Tri-Star Resources plc, American Elements, Mandalay Resources Corp., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Antimony Industry Co. Ltd., Belmont Metals Inc., and Shenyang Huachang Antimony Chemical Co. Ltd.