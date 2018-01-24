This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Functional Foods at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the United States Functional Foods Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Functional Foods during the forecast period.

The U.S. is one of the largest consumers of Functional Foods in the world. The functional foods market mainly constitutes carotenoids, dietary fiber, fatty acids, soy phytoestrogens,and probiotics. Regular food items such as cereals, bread, yogurts, snacks, and beverages are converted into functional foods by fortifying them with vitamins, herbs, or other nutrient-rich ingredients. The US Functional Foods market that is expected to surpass USDXXmillion by 2023, at a CAGR between 5% and 6%.

Competition brief:

The United States Functional Foods market features companies such as Du Pont, Nestle S.A., Dean Foods, Royal DSM, ADM, and PepsiCo.

Segments covered:

The report on Functional Foods market provides detailed analysis of segments in the market based on type and Health Benefits.

The United States Functional Foods Market by Type

Fatty Acid

Mineral

Proteins

Probiotic and Prebiotic

Vitamin

Others

The United States Functional Foods Market by Health Benefit

Nutrition

Bone Health

Immunity

Heart Health

Others

Company Profiles:

Du Pont

Nestle S.A.

Dean Foods

Royal DSM

ADM

PepsiCo

Key Topics Covered:

Preface

Executive Summary

The Unites States Functional Foods Market Overview

The Unites States Functional Foods market Trends and Prospects

The Unites States Functional Foods Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

The Unites States Functional Foods Market Analysis, by Health Benefit (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

