Olin Corporation (U.S.), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Westlake Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Axiall Corporation (U.S.), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.), PPG Industries (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), PT Asahimas Chemical (Indonesia), DuPont (U.S.), and Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Limited (Punjab) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global ethylene dichloride market.

Ethylene Dichloride Market – Overview

The Global Ethylene Dichloride Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the growing automotive and construction industries. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of ethylene dichloride is prospering and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Globally, the market for Ethylene Dichloride is driven by the region Asia pacific, owing to the growth in the population resulting into an increase in the number of reduced vehicles on road. Ethylene Dichloride is widely used in the production of polyvinylchloride (PVC) pipes, furniture, wall coverings, automobile holster, parts, and others. Ethylene dichloride imparts strength, flexibility and standard performance to the product. Paramount environment concerns are prompting the manufacturers and investors to shift their focus from heavy metals to low density materials.

Rising consumption of product signifies the growth of automotive industry. Moreover growing industries such as consumer goods, medical and health care provide impetus to the Ethylene Dichloride Market growth. Owing to these factors, automotive and construction industries are expected to continue its increasing growth over the assessment period.

Vinyl chloride monomers and ethylene amines are used as refrigerants and inhalational anaesthetic in various end-use industries. The medical sector has observed a higher growth in the market due to extensive use of low density materials in drug delivery systems, disposable devices, and others. Additionally, the growing investments and rise in the disposable income have resulted into a notable growth in the market in the last couple of years.

Moreover, its toxic nature and volatile emissions offered by the product are hampering the growth of ethylene dichloride in the market.

Ethylene Dichloride is widely used as a raw material in the production of vinyl chloride monomers and these monomers are utilized to manufacture polyvinylchloride resins. It is also utilized as an intermediate in the production of chlorinated and fluorinated compounds Ethylene dichloride is used in automotive, construction, packaging, furniture, medical, and others.

Vinyl chloride monomers and ethyl amines are most widely used in automotive, construction industries and their demand is set to grow at a rapid rate due to its cost effective nature in end-use industries.

Ethylene Dichloride Market – Competitive Analysis

The Ethylene Dichloride Market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the market. These key players compete with each other’s on the basis of price, quality, technology and innovation. Ethylene Dichloride Market is set to grow at a higher CAGR which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to strong competition in the future. Manufacturers operating in the Ethylene Dichloride Market are striving their best to respond to the growing demand for lightweight materials from automotive, construction, and other sectors attributed to an increase in research & development activities. They ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, solutions, and best practices.

Ethylene Dichloride Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region holds the majority of Global Ethylene Dichloride Market. China is the leading country in the market owing to rapid urbanization coupled with extensive use of plastics in heavy end-use industries. Increasing demand for Ethylene Dichloride in packaging, construction, consumer goods, buildings & construction, and others has boosted the market demand in China, India, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand. North America has witnessed a significant growth in the market due to growing demand for the product in plastic and rubber industries. The market in the European region has received a good growth due to implementation of rules and regulations to follow light weight products in automotive, construction, packaging, and others.

