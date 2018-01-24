Los Angeles, California, United States – 13 January 2018 – DrugTestsInBulk.com provides instant drug testing equipment and background screening services, which are delivered to the clients in the US and other countries of the world. All the drug testing devices, available from DTIB, are of exceptional quality, offering the most accurate and fastest results.

There’s no question that one of the biggest problems of the modern society is drug and alcohol consumption that has lots of negative effects. Drinking and driving are referred to as the most common cases, when an inadequate driver can be the reason of a car accident, resulting in property damage along with physical injuries and even deaths of people on the road. This is why sobriety is one of the basic requirements of most employers, whose businesses are associated with transportation and other spheres of activity, which imply the highest level of responsibility, attention and concentration on the part of employees.

All the companies, medical facilities, staffing agencies and other organizations are serious about how they can acquire the most reliable drug testing devices, which allow getting the immediate results, while rendering the easiest and most comfortable way to perform a drug and alcohol tests. The diversity of drug testing devices is quite great, allowing choosing the most beneficial provider.

DrugTestsInBulk.com is one of those internet spots, which are dedicated to drug testing equipment, providing the most favorable conditions to buy the right drug tests, which meet the organization needs and expectations. DTIB offers a large variety of products, which are designed to make drug tests without a need for a private restroom, while simply taking oral fluid or hair follicle sample, or with a need of restroom, in case of urine test. This web store proposes drug tests of different level of accuracy and includes 5 panel drug tests, 10 panel drug tests, 12 panel drug tests, etc., detecting correspondingly up to 5, 10 and 12 different illicit drugs.

DrugTestsInBulk.com is the right destination for all those businesses and medical facilities that are going to acquire high quality drug testing equipment and medical supplies. This reputable provider operates on market since 2009, offering the most accurate and reliable drug and alcohol testing devices at most reasonable prices. All the products, which can be seen and ordered on DrugTestsInBulk.com, present an ideal composition of technology, science, exceptional manufacturing quality, and infinite client care, which makes these drug testing devices extremely competitive, featuring a Stamp of Approval.

