According to a new report Global Database Security Market, published by KBV research, the Global Database Security Market size is expected to reach $7.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Encryption & Tokenization Software Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Database Auditing & Reporting Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Data Masking & Redaction Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Database Security Market

Database Security Market Size

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (HexaTier) and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Database Security market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Finance market holds the largest market share in Global Database Security Market by Business Function in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Marketing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Operations market would attain market value of $1,223.2 million by 2023.

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Database Security Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.6 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 20.5% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/database-security-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Database Security Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., McAfee LLC, Micro Focus (Formerly Hpe Software), Imperva, Inc., Singtel (Trustwave),Thales Group S.A. (Thales E-Security),Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (HexaTier), and Gemalto NV.

Global Database Security Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Software

Encryption & Tokenization

Database Auditing & Reporting

Data Masking & Redaction

Access Control Management

Others

Services

Professional

Managed

By Business Function

Finance

Sales

Marketing

Operations

Others

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Education

Others

By Geography

North America Database Security Market Size

US Database Security Market Size

Canada Database Security Market Size

Mexico Database Security Market Size

Rest of North America Database Security Market Size

Europe Database Security Market

Germany Database Security Market

UK Database Security Market

France Database Security Market

Russia Database Security Market

Spain Database Security Market

Italy Database Security Market

Rest of Europe Database Security Market

Asia Pacific Database Security Market

China Database Security Market

Japan Database Security Market

India Database Security Market

South Korea Database Security Market

Singapore Database Security Market

Malaysia Database Security Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Database Security Market

LAMEA Database Security Market

Brazil Database Security Market

Argentina Database Security Market

UAE Database Security Market

Saudi Arabia Database Security Market

South Africa Database Security Market

Nigeria Database Security Market

Rest of LAMEA Database Security Market

Companies Profiled

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Fortinet, Inc.

McAfee LLC

Micro Focus (Formerly Hpe Software)

Imperva, Inc.

Singtel (Trustwave)

Thales Group S.A. (Thales E-Security)

Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (HexaTier)

Gemalto NV

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Database Security Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Database Security Market (2017-2023)

Europe Database Security Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Database Security Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Database Security Market (2017-2023)