The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.
To Order For a Sample Report Copy, Please Visit: https://www.globalinforeports.com/request-sample/242683
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Computer On Module (COM) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Kontron
Congatec
MSC Technologies (Avnet)
Advantech
…
Market Segment by Type, covers
ARM Architecture
x86 Architecture
Power Architecture
Other Architecture
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Industrial Automation
Medical
Entertainment
Transportation
Test & Measurement
Other
Purchase the Complete Report here: https://www.globalinforeports.com/report/global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east-and-africa-computer-on-module-com-market-2017-forecast-to-2022
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Computer On Module (COM) market.
Chapter 1, to describe Computer On Module (COM) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Computer On Module (COM), with sales, revenue, and price of Computer On Module (COM), in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Computer On Module (COM), for each region, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
…
About Us:
Global Info Reports, a market research company that renders broad analysis of global market sizing, determines the industry intelligence, wrapping markets where advancements in science and technology are persistently improving the entire standard, quality and business upkeep. We have the most copious collection of market intelligence services online. We provide market reports and update our collection frequently to offer you with immediate online access to complete enhanced database of expert insights on global industries, products, market players, companies, and latest trends.
Contact us:
Email- sales@globalinforeports.com
Follow Us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/globalinfore
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Global-Info-Reports-1246490388791394/
Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/u/0/107409938712773202941
Recent Comments