Cherrystone Auctions, a longtime stamp dealer and auction house based out of New York City, has recently announced its upcoming stamp auction, to take place on February 6th and 7th, 2018. The company shared that the auction will feature postage stamps from the U.S. and around the world, as well as items related to postal history.

Cherrystone announced that a catalog of the items that will be available at the upcoming auctions is located on the company’s website at https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com/_auction/ . Cherrystone went on to state that the upcoming auction will feature stamps from every region of the world, including stamps from the United States, British Commonwealth, former Soviet Union, and German World War II stamps. The company stated that the auction will feature stamps from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. https://www.facebook.com/cherrystoneauctions/

The company also stated that, while the auction will take place in New York City, those who are not able to attend in person will still be able to place a bid. The company provided several options for placing absentee bids. Cherrystone indicated that bids can be placed through a designated agent, over the phone, via fax or email, or online via the company’s CherrystoneLIVE feature. Cherrystone described this feature as a web-based bidding system designed to interact with the live auction floor. Cherrystone went on to state that information about live online bidding is located on its website at https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com/live/

Cherrystone closed its announcement by providing some company information. Cherrystone indicated that it is a global leader in philatelic auctions, bringing over thirty million dollars’ worth of stamps and local history to market on an annual basis. Cherrystone also stated that its auctions feature stamps from the United States, Asia, Germany (including occupied Germany), Great Britain and the British Commonwealth, France and former colonies, Russia, and Poland. Cherrystone also mentioned that it was originally founded as a retail store in 1967. The company brings over fifty years of philatelic experience to its auctions. Cherrystone concluded by stating that it is a member of all major U.S. and European philatelic societies, including the American Philatelic Society and U.S. Philatelic Classics Society. Reviews of the stamp company can re read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cherrystone+Auctions/@40.765176,-74.0129631,13z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-73.9786308!2d40.7655011!1m6!1m2!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!2sCherrystone+Auctions,+119+W+57th+St+Suite+316,+New+York,+NY+10019!2m2!1d-73.9779436!2d40.7651163!3m4!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!8m2!3d40.7651163!4d-73.9779436

Contact:

Company: Cherrystone Auctions

Address: 119 West 57t St, Suite 316, New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212)977-7734

Website: https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com/