Bone degeneration is characterized by gradual deterioration of the articular cartilage casing the joints. Cartilage enables free movement of the joint hinges without any friction and deterioration of cartilage results in reduction of flexibility of joint movements and leads to inflammation, compressed nerves and pain. Aging is one of the natural causes of bone degeneration but is also accelerated by several conditions such as injuries, congenital disorders, diabetes and obesity. Numbness or tingling feeling in case of bone spurs, joint stiffness or joint lockage, radiating pain that begins in the back and spread through extremities and joint inflammation are some of the symptoms of degenerative bone disorders.

Typically there are two levels of bone loss and are usually associated with an increased risk for fractures. Osteoporosis and ostopenia constitute two levels of bone loss. Ostopenia is characterized by loss of bone material density, indicating thinning of bones and this process initiates when the existing bones break faster than the body replaces it. While osteoporosis, a bone degeneration condition characterized by the presence of porous bones and it develops over the years as bones slowly lose minerals, structure and density resulting in weaker bones.

Request Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15467

Eventually, osteoporosis leads to stooped posture, broken bones and loss of height. Women’s bones are smaller and are less dense than men’s bones and women are four times more likely to suffer from osteoporosis than men. The major reason being, women experience rapid bone loss in the years following menopause whereas, by the age of 65 or 70 men and women both lose their bone mass at the same rate resulting in lack of absorption of calcium. Excessive bone degeneration results in fragile bones that are highly susceptible to fracture. Currently, there are several tests performed to determine the density of bones and extent of bone degeneration such as bone densitometers, dual energy x-ray absorptiometry scans and others.

Post diagnosis of osteoporosis, prevention is the best bet for the preservation of the bones. There are several foods that cause bone degeneration and interfere with the absorption of calcium and patients suffering from degenerative bone disorders are recommended to prevent the intake of such foods. For instance, salty foods, oxalates, junk foods, alcohol and caffeine are some of the foods that contribute to bone degeneration. Stimulation of soft tissues, cartilage repair with prolotherapy represents some of the ways of alleviating pain developed from degenerative bone disorders.

Bone Degeneration Therapeutics Market: Trends and Opportunities

Currently, bone degeneration therapeutics are in the developmental stages and are aimed at alleviating the symptoms of bone loss and pain resulting from it. The bone degeneration therapeutics market can be evaluated on the basis of the pipeline molecules in the development and the analysis of the key players involved in the development. Denosumab, Wnt7a – based protein therapeutic and AOD-9604, SC-661 are some of the bone degenerative therapeutics in pipeline. Also, several events such as drug approvals, exclusivity rights of marketing along with patent grants and patent expiration are some of the factors that impact the bone degeneration therapeutics market growth. Also, regulatory policies either favor or restrict bone degeneration therapeutics market entry.

The major factors favoring the market growth are drastic change in lifestyles, increased physical inactivity, rising obesity and increasing rate of diabetes across the globe. On the other hand limited treatment options for bone degeneration and lack of commercially available therapeutics for the treatment are some of the factors that might restrain the growth of the bone degeneration therapeutics market.

Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bone-degeneration-therapeutics-market.html

Bone Degeneration Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Amgen, Inc., Calzada Limited, Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Fate Therapeutics, Inc., and Se-cure Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Represents some of the companies involved in the development of bone degeneration therapeutics.

Request Pre Book @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=15467<ype=S