The present and the future scenario of the acupuncture lasers are forecasted to boost the market as there is extreme demand for painless and non-invasive features provided by the medical devices like acupuncture lasers. Advancements in acupuncture techniques and significant execution in healing the patients have increased usage of this sophisticated device. There is projection of growth significantly with the substantial demand due to the supporting factors of the forecast period for acupuncture laser market. Acupuncture lasers use innovative methods of stimulation to help in relieving pain. Instead of traditional needles, low energy beams of laser is used to influence the flow of electricity at the acupuncture points. Blood circulation and collagen production are increased in the tissues as acupuncture lasers stimulation causes high cell production. These lasers are mostly preferred to treat painful conditions such as chronic headache in children, arthritis, tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome, and others. Acupuncture lasers are also used to treat various psychological conditions, sports injuries, eye conditions, skin conditions, gynecological problems, digestive system disorders, respiratory conditions, cardiovascular problems, neurological conditions, musculoskeletal disorders and tissue healing.

The acupuncture lasers market is expected to grow significantly due to continuous innovations in acupuncture lasers. Earlier, hot lasers were used for surgeries; however, modern acupuncture lasers are available that do not produce heat and are known as cold lasers. Stimulation of hair growth, reduced inflammation, improved circulation, decreased pain, and regeneration of cells are other advantages provided by cold acupuncture lasers. Introduction of carbon source lasers is likely to fuel the growth of the acupuncture lasers market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. A large role has been played due to laser blood irradiation, by miniaturization of individual systems and laser acupuncture by new laser watch.

Increasing chronic diseases drives the acupuncture lasers market. According to the American Pain Foundation, the sum of patients affected by cancer, heart disease, and diabetes was lesser than the number of patients with chronic pain in the U.S. in 2006. The acupuncture lasers market is likely to be driven by increasing number of diseases, rising awareness, and growing concern about health.

Based on product type, the acupuncture lasers market can be segmented into yttrium aluminum garnet (YAG) laser, semiconductor source, helium neon light source, carbon source, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into beauty clinics, hospitals, and other clinics. Based on pumping action, the market can be segmented into continuous pumped laser, electrically pumped laser, optically pumper laser, pulsed laser, and others.

Geographically, the acupuncture lasers market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. China and Japan are likely to account for major share of the acupuncture lasers market in Asia Pacific. In North America the acupuncture lasers market is dominated by highest number of cosmetic surgeries. In the U.S., 30 million people have tried acupuncture, as per the declaration in 2004 by the National Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. Therefore, North America is expected to hold largest share of the global acupuncture lasers market. According to the British Acupuncture Council members, 75% patients have been relieved from mental symptoms, emotional, and physical problems through acupuncture lasers in 2001. This is projected to boost the acupuncture lasers market.

The global acupuncture lasers market is dominated by RJ Laser, Mectronic Medicale, MKW Lasersystem, Acupressure Health Care, schwa-medico GmbH, and Sedatelac. These players have followed the strategies such as joint ventures, expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions to capture high market share. Other prominent players in the acupuncture lasers market include Sorisa, Physiomed Elektromedizin, Globus Italia, Erchonia, Fysiomed, Iskra Medical, Cymedics, Erchonia, and StarMed Tec GmbH.

